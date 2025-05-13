The Palestine Chronicle

The Palestine Chronicle

Jaz
May 14

The whole world, if it has ethics and moral and cares about children and ALL humans should boycott, sanction and bring to justice the genocidal psychopath State of Israel. It was built on theft, massacres, lies and rape! ALL IDF and Security Staff as well as Israel leaders should be arrested and brought to justice wherever they travel to. ALL those complicit; supporting , financing and spreading fake propaganda also should be brought to justice. Palestinians MUST be recognised with their won FREE State and compensated for the genocide, the starvation and the killings and destruction. FREE PALESTINE!

1 reply by The Palestine Chronicle
Margo Lindsey
May 14

In their last meeting Trump pointedly reminded Netanyahu that American largesse pays for their defense. Then following Trump’s deal with the Houthis, Netanyahu said Israel will act in its own interest, putting Trump on notice that he’s not in charge of Israeli actions. But Trump is now irretrievably associated with Israel’s brutality having expressed for ethnic cleansing. He couched his “Riviera” plan as a way for Palestinians to leave a devastated war zone and settle elsewhere. Trump heard the Saudis view and has called for an end to Israel’s policy of mass starvation. Powerful forces undoubtedly favor destroying Iran’s nuclear facilities but Trump did initiate efforts for a negotiated agreement. For Israel to attack now would require Trump abandon negotiations and risk a wider Middle East war with unpredictable consequences.

1 reply by The Palestine Chronicle
12 more comments...

