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Fay Voyiatsis's avatar
Fay Voyiatsis
14h

Let’s hope the Syrian people find their beautiful courage & pride, that they stand as a beacon of justice in the Levant and do everything in their power to end Israeli expansion.

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America Leaks 💦's avatar
America Leaks 💦
14h

Expropriate US and US Ally bases and assets

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