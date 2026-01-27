Umer Khalid’s health is deteriorating rapidly on the third day of his thirst strike, with Prisoners for Palestine warning he may have only days left to live. (Photo: X)

Umer Khalid, who is on Day 3 of a thirst strike, has “days left to live”, according to Prisoners for Palestine.

British police arrested 86 people “on suspicion of aggravated trespass” after protesters breached the grounds of a prison in west London during a demonstration in support of a Palestine Action activist who is on a hunger strike, authorities said on Sunday.

The Metropolitan Police said the arrests were made on Saturday evening outside HMP Wormwood Scrubs, where demonstrators gathered to protest the detention of a prisoner reportedly on hunger strike.

The protesters “refused to leave the grounds when ordered to do so” and “allegedly blocked prison staff from entering and leaving,” as well as threatened police officers, the police said in a statement on X. Some protesters managed to gain access to a prison building via a staff entrance, the statement added.

Police’s ‘Disproportionate Response’

The group Prisoners for Palestine (P4P), however, said protesters gathered at the public entrance and entered the public visitors’ entrance to continue their protest.

“They were NOT told to leave nor blocked anyone from access,” the group’s statement noted.

The New Arab reported a spokesperson for P4P as saying that “there was a violent and wildly disproportionate response by the police to the protest outside Wormwood Scrubs, as Umer entered the second day of his thirst strike.” The group also alleged that protesters, including pensioners, were punched, kicked and bound face down on the floor by the police, the report stated.

Prison Security Not Compromised

A spokesperson for the Justice Ministry described the incident as “deeply concerning,” The Independent reported, as cited by the Anadolu news agency.

“While we support the right to peacefully protest, reports of trespassing and threats being made to staff and police officers are deeply concerning,” the spokesperson said, adding that prison security was not compromised.

The ministry said prisoners are being managed in line with established policy, including regular medical checks and monitoring by healthcare professionals.

‘Days Left to live’

Footage shared on social media showed demonstrators chanting outside the prison, with some holding signs.

The protest was held in support of Umer Khalid, who is the last remaining participant in the Prisoners for Palestine hunger strike campaign. Authorities said investigations are continuing.

Khalid, 22, is on Day 3 of a thirst strike, according to Prisoners for Palestine.

“Medical experts say he will have days left to live”, the group’s statement said, adding, “There is no time.”

It said prison official Amy Frost, “must do everything she can to see the assurances she’s given come to fruition immediately!”

According to an Arab News report, Khalid “suffers from limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, a genetic disorder that makes him more vulnerable to the effects of the hunger strike.”

His condition causes weakness and wasting in the muscles around important joints, the report added.

‘Increased Risk of Death’

The report cited Dr Rupa Marya, suspended by the University of California for online comments criticizing Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, as having told P4P that “typically people die of acute kidney failure and other derangements within three to four days,” with no fluid intake.

With Khalid’s underlying health condition, however, “he is at increased risk of death even sooner,” Dr Marya said.

Khalid began the hunger strike along with seven others in November in protest against charges for alleged criminal damage and break-ins related to the Palestine Action group, which was banned under the Terrorism Act last July.

The charges have all been denied by the hunger strikers, three of whom ended their campaign over a week ago.

Elbit Systems

The decision came after it was revealed that Elbit Systems lost out on a £2 billion contract that would have seen them train 60,000 British troops each year, P4P said in a statement, adding that since 2012, Elbit “have won over 10 public contracts, marking a shift in their popularity amongst officials.”

Palestine Action was proscribed in July last year under the Terrorism Act, resulting in the arrests of hundreds of people during protest action in support of the banned movement across the UK.

Established in 2020 as a direct action movement committed to ending global complicity in Israel’s “genocidal and apartheid regime,” according to its now-banned website, Palestine Action’s key target has been the British factories of Elbit Systems.

(PC, Anadolu)