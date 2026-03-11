US Navy says escorts through Hormuz are currently impossible as war with Iran halts shipping and threatens global oil supply.

Key Developments

The US Navy has refused near-daily requests from shipping companies for escorts through the Strait of Hormuz.

Both Reuters and CNN report that military planners consider the strait too dangerous for escort operations.

Hundreds of ships remain anchored as traffic through the strait has largely halted.

Analysts warn no country is currently able to fully secure the waterway.

The crisis threatens roughly one-fifth of global oil supply.

US Navy Refuses Escort Requests

The US Navy has refused repeated requests from shipping companies to escort oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz since the start of the US-Israeli war on Iran, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Shipping companies have asked for escorts almost daily during briefings with US officials, Reuters news agency reported on Wednesday.

“The U.S. Navy has held regular ⁠briefings with shipping and oil industry counterparts and has said during those briefings it is unable to provide escorts for the time being,” three shipping industry sources familiar with the matter said.

One source said the Navy’s assessment has remained unchanged. “Escorts would only be possible once the risk of attack was reduced,” the source told Reuters.

The situation underscores a widening gap between operational realities and statements from US President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly said the United States is prepared to escort tankers if necessary.

“When the time comes, the U.S. Navy and its partners will escort tankers through the strait, if needed,” Trump said during a press conference at Mar-a-Lago.

War Halts Shipping

Shipping along the narrow Strait of Hormuz has largely stopped since the war began. “Shipping along the narrow strait has all but halted since the start of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran more than a week ago,” according to Reuters.

The disruption has prevented exports of around one-fifth of the world’s oil supply, sending prices sharply higher.

Hundreds of vessels are now anchored while shipping companies assess the risks of entering the waterway. Several ships have already been struck in attacks linked to the conflict.

Iranian officials have warned that the strait is effectively closed during the war.

A senior official with Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said the strait is closed and Iran will fire on any ship attempting to pass, Iranian media reported.

Escort Options

Despite the risks, the US military is studying options for a potential escort operation.

“We’re looking at a range of options there,” said General Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

However, planners inside the Pentagon acknowledge that the operation would involve sending naval vessels into an active conflict zone.

CNN reported on Tuesday that internal deliberations in Washington have focused heavily on the dangers involved.

One source described the situation in the strait as “Death Valley.”

The risk environment is shaped by Iran’s ability to deploy mines, drones and fast attack boats that could overwhelm escort vessels.

“There are not enough naval vessels to do that and the risks remain high even with an escort,” a maritime security source said.

“One or two vessels can be overwhelmed by a swarm (of fast boats or drones).”

Strait Cannot Be Secured

Security analysts say even a large international naval coalition would struggle to secure the waterway.

“Neither France, the United States, an international coalition or anybody is in a position to secure the ⁠Strait of Hormuz,” Adel Bakawan, director of the European Institute for Studies on the Middle East and North Africa, told CNN.

Iran’s military capabilities in the area include mine-laying boats, suicide vessels and coastal missile batteries. The scale of the disruption has raised alarm across the global energy industry.

Saudi Aramco warned that continued disruption could have severe consequences for global markets.

There would be “catastrophic consequences” for the world’s oil market if shipping disruptions continue, the company said.

For now, industry leaders say the crisis will persist until safe passage through the strait can be guaranteed.

“The real focus has to be on clearing the strait,” an oil industry executive told CNN.

(PC, Reuters, CNN)