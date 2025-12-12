A donkey ambulance brings wounded and bodies to hospitals in Gaza. (Photo: via social media, @AbujomaaGaza X Page)

Colonial projects have always relied on the dehumanization of the native. By stripping the colonized of humanity, the colonizer could justify violence, dispossession, and brutal attacks as necessary acts of “civilization.”

During the current war on Gaza, the Israeli President declared the assault on Palestinians a mission “to save the values of Western civilization.” Prime Minister Netanyahu similarly told the Dutch Prime Minister that Israel is engaged in “a battle of civilization against barbarism.” Such language frames Palestinians as outside humanity, as obstacles to civilization, thereby rationalizing their destruction.

This civilizational mission enabled Israel to align with Western imperialist powers in advancing the colonial project in Palestine. It is a continuation of Britain’s Mandate mission, established by the League of Nations after World War I, ostensibly to help Palestinians “develop” and achieve independence.

Britain instead facilitated Zionist settlement, culminating in the partition of Palestine, with 55% allocated to the establishment of Israel, an act that led to mass expulsion and the creation of the Palestinian refugee crisis. Fast forward to 2025, Trump’s “Gaza Board of Peace” replicates this colonial logic, stripping Palestinians of political rights and reducing their lives to bargaining chips.

According to the Trump Plan, Gaza would be temporarily administered by a technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee, supervised by an international transitional body, the “Board of Peace.” Chaired by President Trump, this body would include figures such as former British Prime Minister Tony Blair. Blair is widely described as a war criminal for his role in the 2003 invasion of Iraq, which killed thousands of civilians based on fabricated intelligence.

In 2007, Blair reappeared as the Quartet’s envoy to the Middle East, representing the US, the EU, Russia, and the UN. Palestinians continue to bear the consequences of his tenure and the broader legacy of such interventions. Now, with his return under Trump’s self-appointed “peace” initiative, Blair’s reappearance signals a chilling prospect for those who remember what his “job” entailed.

The plan envisions Gaza’s redevelopment until the Palestinian Authority completes its reform program and is deemed capable of resuming governance. Yet, mandate over people is illegal. The UN General Assembly affirms that “inadequacy of political, economic, social or educational preparedness should never serve as a pretext for delaying independence.” Such trusteeship is rooted in the orientalist view of the East as childlike and uncivilized, echoing Edward Said’s critique.

Dehumanization and Military Doctrine

Israeli policies after October 7 reached new heights in publicly dehumanizing Palestinians, resonating with orientalist tropes in the West. This enabled Israel to massacre civilians using advanced military technology. The AI system Lavender was deployed to target individuals, resulting in mass civilian deaths through the use of “dumb bombs” that destroyed entire residential areas.

Israel also employed the Dahiya Doctrine, named after a Beirut neighborhood devastated during the 2006 war on Lebanon. This doctrine refers to disproportionate military operations that deliberately destroy civilian infrastructure, and it was used again in Gaza in 2009. Such strategies fit within a Zionist mindset that seeks to eliminate Palestinians and replace them.

The 2022 Israeli elections entrenched this expansionist vision. Netanyahu built a coalition with far-right parties openly advocating for “Greater Israel.” Bezalel Smotrich, leader of the Religious Zionist Party and a settler, was appointed Minister of Finance as well as Minister responsible for the Civil Administration within the Defense Ministry.

Smotrich has repeatedly incited violence against Palestinians and openly declared his determination to kill hope for any prospect of a future Palestinian state. In a 2016 interview, he outlined three options: Palestinians could leave voluntarily, accept Jewish rule, or be fought and defeated. His words reveal the logic of elimination underpinning Israeli policy.

Colonial Compassion: Animals as Tools

Amidst this violence, colonists display selective compassion for animals, an endeavor that serves the colonial project. Rescuing animals has been framed as part of Israel’s civilizational mission, presented as a shared humanitarian value with the West, while thousands of Palestinians in urgent need of medical intervention are ignored, casualties of Israel’s repeated advanced military assaults.

Since October 7, Israel, in cooperation with European charities, has publicized efforts to rescue donkeys trapped in Gaza’s war zone. These narratives omit Israel’s indiscriminate drone and airstrike attacks, instead celebrating European charities’ “compassion.” Scratch the surface, however, and animal rescue emerges as a colonial tool within the logic of elimination.

Donkeys are lifelines for Gazans, transporting the elderly, people with disabilities, and even serving as ambulances for the injured. They are essential for escaping airstrikes and attacks. Yet within Israel’s mindset of expulsion, removing donkeys makes life impossible, encouraging what officials call “voluntary transfer.”

European countries complicit in Israel’s genocide cooperate in this theft. The Israeli Starting Over Sanctuary (SOS), partnering with British charity Network for Animals, leads these “rescue missions,” relocating donkeys to Europe. Despite being stolen from Palestinians, an act prohibited under international law, these transfers are framed as humanitarian, compassionate rescue.

The pattern is not new. In 2016, the Israeli army confiscated forty donkeys in the Jordan Valley under the pretext of “public safety,” later advertising them for sale. In July 2025, settlers slaughtered 100 sheep in the same region. Earlier, in March 2024, Smotrich declared 8,000 dunams of the Jordan Valley as “state land,” paving the way for expropriation. By mid-July 2025, 30 families were forced to leave following settler attacks.

Silencing Palestinian Agency

European charities that celebrate rescuing donkeys turn a blind eye to Israel’s systematic policies of starvation, destruction of agricultural land, and killing of civilians and animals. They refuse to acknowledge Palestinian compassion for their animals, or the fact that some Palestinians were killed while caring for them. Israeli forces have documented targeting horses in Gaza, while settlers have been caught on camera assaulting and killing livestock in the West Bank. Yet animal charities remain silent.

When an activist wrote to British charity Network for Animals about donkeys stolen from Palestinian owners, the charity denied wrongdoing and emphasized SOS as a “trusted partner.” By reproducing Israeli narratives, the Network obscures Palestinian agency, frames interventions as neutral, ‘not taking sides’, and distances animal suffering from the broader structures of genocide, dispossession, and economic dependency shaping daily life in Palestine.

The donkeys encountered by Network for Animals are described as “rescued”, abandoned, too old, sick, or injured to work. Many are said to be found tied up without food or water. This language reinforces orientalist tropes of helplessness and saviorism, presenting Gaza and the West Bank as places of cruelty requiring Western intervention.

In reality, donkey rescues extend the civilizational mission, stripping Palestinians of vital means of survival and killing the hope Smotrich openly vowed to extinguish. These acts must be understood within the broader context of genocide, dispossession, and starvation. It is a calculated performance of compassion masking systemic cruelty and deprivation.

– Dr. Nadia Naser-Najjab is a Senior Lecturer in Palestine Studies at the European Centre for Palestine Studies, University of Exeter. She previously taught at Birzeit University and holds a PhD in Middle East Studies from Exeter. She is the author of Covid-19 in Palestine: The Settler Colonial Context and Dialogue in Palestine. She contributed this article to the Palestine Chronicle.

The views expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of The Palestine Chronicle.