Diplomatic initiatives multiply across the region as governments and international bodies push negotiations to halt the widening war on Iran.

Key Developments

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency says efforts are underway to revive negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program.

Egypt and several regional actors are signaling readiness to mediate between Washington and Tehran amid escalating conflict.

The United Nations is urging a halt to regional fighting as diplomatic pressure grows to prevent a broader Middle East war.

Nuclear Talks Revived

Diplomatic efforts to revive negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program appear to be gathering momentum, even as the war between Iran and the United States, backed by Israel, continues to escalate.

Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said Friday that the agency is seeking a long-term nuclear agreement between Washington and Tehran. According to Russia’s TASS news agency, Grossi made the remarks during a visit to Moscow, where he expressed hope that negotiations could soon resume.

Grossi’s comments come at a time when diplomatic channels appear to be quietly reopening after weeks of military escalation. Talks between the United States and Iran had previously taken place indirectly through mediators, including Oman, before the latest wave of violence erupted across the region.

Only days before the current conflict began, a third round of indirect nuclear negotiations had been held in Geneva on February 26, mediated by Oman. Officials involved in those discussions had described the atmosphere as positive, raising cautious hopes that a diplomatic pathway might still exist despite deep mistrust between Washington and Tehran.

However, the sudden US-Israeli agression on Iran just two days later abruptly halted those talks. Since then, the region has descended into a widening confrontation that has drawn in multiple actors and opened several military fronts.

Grossi’s remarks suggest that, despite the devastation and rising tensions, international actors are once again exploring ways to restart negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program as part of a broader effort to stabilize the region.

Regional Mediation Efforts

At the same time, regional powers appear increasingly concerned about the risk of a prolonged war and are quietly positioning themselves as potential mediators.

According to reports cited by Al-Mayadeen, officials from Oman, Egypt, Pakistan, and Türkiye have been working on diplomatic initiatives aimed at persuading Iran and the Trump administration to return to dialogue and negotiate a ceasefire.

The initiative reportedly seeks to convince Tehran to enter talks with Washington to halt the expanding conflict, which has already triggered missile exchanges, attacks on military installations, and growing instability across several countries in the region.

However, early signals suggest that such mediation efforts may face significant obstacles. According to multiple media sources, Iranian officials have so far rejected entering direct negotiations without prior conditions to ensure that the US and Israel will not use the negotiations to prepare for another aggression on the country.

Tehran’s position reflects a broader stance that negotiations cannot take place while the United States and Israel continue their military operations. Iranian officials have repeatedly framed the ongoing attacks as aggression targeting civilian infrastructure, residential areas, and strategic facilities across the country.

Despite these tensions, several governments appear determined to prevent the war from spiraling further. Oman has previously played a key role as a quiet intermediary between Iran and the United States. At the same time, Egypt and Türkiye have often acted as regional diplomatic channels during moments of crisis.

The renewed mediation efforts suggest that many regional actors fear that without immediate diplomatic engagement, the conflict could expand beyond its current boundaries.

UN Calls Restraint

International organizations are also stepping up diplomatic pressure in an attempt to prevent the widening confrontation from igniting an even broader regional war.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an immediate halt to the fighting between Israel and the Resistance group Hezbollah during a visit to Lebanon. His remarks came amid intensifying cross-border exchanges that have turned southern Lebanon into another front in the expanding regional conflict.

Speaking after meeting Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, Guterres emphasized that the Lebanese people had not chosen the war but were instead being pulled into a broader confrontation.

“The Lebanese people did not choose this war. They were dragged into it,” he wrote earlier in a message posted on the social media platform X upon his arrival in Beirut.

Guterres said the United Nations would “spare no effort” to work toward a peaceful future for Lebanon and the wider region, stressing the urgent need for de-escalation.

His visit also included meetings with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Lebanese Army Commander Rudolph Haykal, and representatives of international organizations preparing an emergency humanitarian appeal for Lebanon.

The diplomatic push reflects growing fears that the war, which began with the US-Israeli aggression on Iran on February 28, could trigger a far wider regional crisis. Since then, Iran has launched missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli military and intelligence targets, as well as US military installations across the region.

Meanwhile, cross-border exchanges between Hezbollah and Israeli forces have intensified since early March, raising concerns that Lebanon could become another major battlefield in the expanding confrontation.

The emerging diplomatic initiatives—from nuclear negotiations to regional mediation efforts and UN intervention—highlight a growing recognition that the US-Israeli-instigated war is rapidly approaching a dangerous threshold.

Whether these initiatives will succeed in slowing the march toward a wider regional war remains uncertain. But the surge in diplomatic activity suggests that many actors now recognize the urgency of reopening political channels before the current escalation becomes impossible to contain.

(PC, Reuters, Al-Mayadeen, Anadolu, Israeli Media)