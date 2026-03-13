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charles leone's avatar
charles leone
7h

Iran conditions must be met before a ceasefire can occur. They have openly stated what those demands are.

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Howard's avatar
Howard
5h

Iran's conditions seem rational and justified, based on actual historical reality. Maybe add another one, about concurrent 3rd-party inspections of Israel's nuclear programs and facilities.

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