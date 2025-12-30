During the voting session, Israeli Energy and Infrastructure Minister Eli Cohen defended the bill, alleging that UNRWA served as an operational arm of Hamas.

The Israeli Knesset on Monday gave final approval to a bill to prohibit electricity and water supplies to offices of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), with immediate effect.

The move has been condemned by UNRWA as “outrageous” and “a direct affront” to the mandate granted to the agency by the UN General Assembly.

Israeli lawmakers approved the bill in its second and third readings, with 59 Knesset members voting in favor and seven opposed in the 120-seat parliament, the Anadolu news agency reported, citing Israeli Army Radio.

Under Israeli law, legislation must pass three readings in the Knesset before it becomes binding.

Allegations

During the voting session, Israeli Energy and Infrastructure Minister Eli Cohen defended the bill, alleging that UNRWA served as an operational arm of Hamas.

Cohen dismissed the agency’s humanitarian role in serving millions of Palestinian refugees, saying an organization he claimed fosters incitement and violence “has no right to continue to exist,” according to Israeli media.

He also attacked Arab members of the Knesset who opposed the bill, calling them a “fifth column” and saying they had no place in the Israeli parliament.

The move comes as Palestinians’ reliance on UNRWA services has grown following two years of Israel’s genocidal assault on the Gaza Strip, before a ceasefire took effect last month.

‘Clear Violation’ of Israel’s Obligations

UNRWA’s Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini condemned the new legislation.

“It is a direct affront to the mandate granted to the Agency by the UN General Assembly and contrary to findings of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which oblige Israel to fulfil its responsibilities as a UN Member State to UNRWA and the broader UN system,” Lazzarini said in a statement on X on Tuesday.

Lazzarini explained that the legislation cuts off water, electricity, fuel, and communications from UNRWA and grants the government of Israel authority to expropriate UN properties in East Jerusalem, including UNRWA’s headquarters and its main vocational training centre.

Furthermore, he stated, the bill explicitly excludes UNRWA from Israeli law enacting Israel’s obligations under the Convention on the Privileges and Immunities of the United Nations.

“This stands in clear violation of the State of Israel’s obligations under international law,” Lazzarini stressed.

Extension of Previous Laws

This latest move “extends the laws” passed last year and implemented since January 2025 that banned UNRWA’s operations in occupied East Jerusalem and halted all contact between Israeli officials and UNRWA, the statement noted.

Lazzarini emphasized that the new legislation “is a further blow to the multilateral system,” and part of “an ongoing, systematic campaign to discredit UNRWA and thereby obstruct the core role that the Agency plays in providing human-development assistance and services to Palestine Refugees.”

These, he explained, are services “which the ICJ has ruled are essential for delivering on the UN’s commitment to the rights of the Palestinian people, including their right to self-determination.”

ICJ’s Rulings

In October, the ICJ restated that Israel “is obliged under international law to facilitate UNRWA’s operations, not hinder or prevent them.”

“This new legislation is an unacceptable rejection of the ICJ’s findings,” Lazzarini sated.

He stressed that Israel is obliged to act within the UN framework and “not take unilateral action contrary to its obligations” under the UN Charter.

“Should Israel dispute the actions of UNRWA, it must refer the issue to the UN’s deliberative bodies and seek a decisive ruling from the ICJ. A failure to do so disrespects the procedures critical to the operation of the UN system,” the UNRWA chief stated.

Disregard for International Law

He also pointed out that despite Israel’s obligations, “these legislative steps have been accompanied by unilateral actions on the ground that show a repeated disregard for international law.”

Earlier this month, Israeli officials stormed UNRWA’s compound in East Jerusalem and tore down the UN flag, replacing it with an Israeli flag. While in May, they forced the closure of UNRWA’s schools in East Jerusalem, “depriving hundreds of Palestine Refugee children of their right to education,” Lazzarini said.

He emphasized that the rights of Palestinian refugees “exist separate to UNRWA, under international human rights law, international humanitarian law, and UN General Assembly resolutions, including Resolution 194, adopted in 1948, a year before UNRWA was created in Resolution 302.”

“Even if UNRWA no longer existed, these rights would endure,” he stated.

Lazzarini warned that this move by the Knesset “creates a grave precedent for other conflict situations where governments may wish to eliminate an inconvenient UN presence.”

In October 2024, the Knesset also gave final approval to a separate law banning UNRWA activities in Israel, citing allegations that some of the agency’s staff took part in the October 7, 2023, events – claims the UN agency denies.

Staggering Death Toll

The Israeli military, with American support, has killed over 71,200 Palestinians, with more than 171,000 wounded, since October 2023. The vast majority of the population has been displaced, and the destruction of infrastructure is unprecedented since World War II. Thousands of people are still missing.

In addition to the military assault, the Israeli blockade has caused a man-made famine, leading to the deaths of hundreds of Palestinians—mostly children—with hundreds of thousands more at risk.

Despite widespread international condemnation, little has been done to hold Israel accountable. The nation is currently under investigation for genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, are officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

(PC, Anadolu)