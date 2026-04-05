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charles leone's avatar
charles leone
16h

The Vietnam quagmire is the model for Trumps' Forever War in Iran.

The last gasp of a fading Epstein empire rotting from within.

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Don's avatar
Don
16h

Also the fact the US whitewashed its experience in Vietnam then ignored its failures in Somalia, Iraq,Afghanistan, Libya , Syria, now Iran and never heard anyone accountable in power is why we are on this treadmill

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