Nov 5

Many Palestinians, including children, have been (over the many decades since the creation of Israel) held, if not brutalized, in Israeli detention centers or jails without being charged for long periods of time, even many years. Most of them eventually get released, albeit many of those as part of a trade or human exchange by the Israeli state. To me that sounds a bit like ‘hostage’ treatment. And it’s much easier for a conscience to do when one considers another an innately lower lifeform who also looks different from you (e.g. skin colour).

One also wonders how many more Gazan noncombatants would have been slaughtered, and sooner, by the Israel Defense Forces had Hamas unconditionally released the Israeli hostages as Western politicians/governments and news-media immediately demanded? And then there's the former IDF soldier, Benzi Sanders, who told CNN's Christiane Amanpour in an interview [Amanpour & Company, PBS, November 6, 2023] that Israel “facilitated” transfers of weapons to Hamas militants — arms likely intended for use against Israel!

… The most frightful example of the philosophical justification ‘the end justifies the means’ is the pogrom, the primary implementers of which know they’re committing mass murder yet still genuinely perceive it all as part of an ultimately greater good. In this case, it's in Israel's ethnic-/religious-purity and material/land/natural-resource interests.

Nov 5

A truly chilling accurate history of Israeli butchery against the Palestinian people and further proof also of their long-term aim to dominate the region - not just Palestine.

Starmer and other western governments WAKE UP...be part of the solution not enablers. You already have blood on your hands. Make amends by helping to stop further genocide.

Cease all support for Israel and put pressure on the UN for a collective stance.

