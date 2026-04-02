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Muhammad Ali Dhansay's avatar
Muhammad Ali Dhansay
4d

“States have the power to end his torment,” they said. They are not wrong — and there can be no moral or legal justification for their inaction.

A fitting concluding paragraph! Inaction, no action, apathy ... on the part of the world, the list goes on.

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Tricia Cassel-Gerard's avatar
Tricia Cassel-Gerard
4d

Very sad that they have refused to release him so far.

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