Israeli occupation forces continued shelling, gunfire, and demolition operations across eastern Gaza, underscoring ongoing violations of the October ceasefire agreement.

Israeli artillery shelled multiple areas east of Gaza City and Khan Yunis on Tuesday, including the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, amid heavy gunfire from military vehicles and ongoing demolition of residential buildings.

Shelling also struck eastern parts of Khan Youns within areas under Israeli control, with no casualties reported.

The bombardment coincided with machine-gun fire from tanks and armored vehicles positioned east of Khan Yunis in the south, Gaza City, and Jabaliya, while Israeli warships opened fire toward the coast of Gaza City. No injuries were reported in these incidents.

Separately, Israeli occupation forces carried out a series of demolition operations in areas under their deployment across the northern and southern Gaza Strip.

Buildings and facilities east of Jabalya were destroyed, with explosions heard across several northern districts and thick plumes of smoke seen rising from the targeted areas.

In the southern Gaza Strip, additional explosions were reported east of Khan Yunis, where Israeli occupation forces also fired toward Palestinian homes in areas they control.

It remained unclear whether the shelling, gunfire, and demolitions caused any casualties. Earlier on Tuesday, however, Israeli forces killed a Palestinian child during shelling east of Khan Yunis in an area the army had previously withdrawn from under the ceasefire agreement.

The Israeli army continues to carry out daily violations of the ceasefire that came into effect on October 10, 2025.

