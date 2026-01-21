Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. (Photo: Video grab)

The shipping route through the Suez Canal has been affected since Yemen’s Ansarallah movement began attacking vessels in the Red Sea area in November 2023 as part of its campaign in support of the Palestinian people in Gaza.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi said on Wednesday that Egypt lost about $9 billion in direct revenues from the Suez Canal over the past two years due to regional instability linked to Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

“We lost $9 billion in direct revenues as a result of these events,” from October 2023, when Israel’s assault began, until a ceasefire agreement was reached in Sharm el-Sheikh last October, el-Sisi said, according to the Anadolu news agency.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos which began on Monday in Switzerland and runs until January 23.

The shipping route through the Suez Canal has been affected since the Ansarallah movement in Yemen began attacking vessels in the Red Sea area in November 2023 as part of its campaign in support of the Palestinian people in Gaza as Israel launched its military assault on the enclave a month earlier.

Over 300 Operations

Ansarallah’s attacks disrupted global shipping by forcing vessels to steer clear of the Suez and reroute around Africa. In two years, the group’s naval forces carried out 346 operations against Israeli ships and those violating the Yemeni ban on Israeli navigation. Commercial activity at Israel’s port reportedly collapsed due to the campaign.

Ansarallah leader, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, warned in a televised address last month that Israel, in coordination with the United States, is preparing for further military escalation and openly signaling additional rounds of confrontation.

Al-Houthi said that future confrontations with Israel are inevitable and stressed that the region must remain in a state of heightened vigilance.

El-Sisi also said that Egypt has played a “positive role” in promoting stability in the volatile region, particularly in Gaza. He stated that the Palestinian issue “tops the list of priorities in the Middle East.”

“We stress the need to cement the ceasefire in Gaza and allow humanitarian aid to enter,” the president said.

Rafah Crossing Closed

Starting on October 7, 2023, the Israeli military, with American support, has killed over 71,500 Palestinians and wounded 171,000 more, with the vast majority of the population having been displaced.

During this period, Egypt has positioned itself as a meeting point for ceasefire negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian Resistance movement, hosting international mediators in Cairo.

The Rafah Crossing at the Egypt-Gaza border, which is a main transit route for humanitarian aid into the enclave, has largely remained closed, despite being a lifeline for the Palestinian population.

At one point, the border was temporarily opened to allow emergency evacuations of patients who were critically ill or in need of hospitalization due to Israel having systematically destroyed the health system in its genocidal attacks.

El-Sisi on Wednesday also welcomed a US announcement on the start of the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, which took effect in October last year. This phase includes establishing transitional governance structures, further Israeli withdrawal from the enclave, and calls on Hamas to disarm.

Under the ceasefire agreement, the Rafah crossing was due to reopen, but so far it remains closed, with scores of trucks waiting to deliver urgent relief aid into Gaza.

‘Board of Peace’

El-Sisi has also accepted an invitation from his US counterpart, Donald Trump, to join the so-called Gaza “Board of Peace”, the country’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

Egypt “agrees to accept the invitation after completing the relevant legal and constitutional procedures,” the ministry reportedly said in a statement.

The board is a new international body headed by Trump, initially presented as a mechanism to oversee Gaza’s reconstruction, but increasingly viewed as a US-led political structure with global ambitions.

Gas Deal with Israel

Despite Israel’s genocide of the Palestinian population, Tel Aviv announced last month the approval of a major natural gas deal with Egypt worth around $35 billion, reportedly described by Israeli officials as the largest gas deal in the country’s history.

“The deal is worth 112 billion shekels, the largest gas deal in Israel’s history,” Netanyahu said in a televised statement alongside Energy Minister Eli Cohen, according to the daily Yedioth Ahronoth, cited by the Anadolu news agency.

Meanwhile, the death toll in Gaza continues to rise as Israeli attacks violate the fragile ceasefire.

Gaza’s Health Ministry figures indicate that 466 Palestinians have been killed and 1,294 more injured since the ceasefire took effect in October. The total death toll since October 7, 2023, has risen to 71,551 killed and 171,372 injured.

