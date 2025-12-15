The Palestine Chronicle

The Palestine Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The AI Architect's avatar
The AI Architect
1d

Baroud nails the core problem here: disarmament doesn't equal safety when settler-colonial ambitions run the show. The West Bank example is a brutal case study proving that cooperation with the PA and zero resistance infrastructure still resulted in over 1,000 killed since Oct 7. Plan Dalet's logic that expulsion plans predate resistance is often overlooked but should be front and center in disarmament debates. I dunno why policymakers keep insisting Hamas disarm when histroy shows Israeli violence persists regardless.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by The Palestine Chronicle
Les Johnston's avatar
Les Johnston
2d

A salutary assessment based on historical facts. The Israeli war machine has to be neutralized - and that includes its nuclear arsenal. Mere Israeli compliance with international law would be a positive start. Why does historical ignorance remain?

Indigenous Australians have a culture developed over 60,000 years: if its not yours, you mustn't touch it, you must not take it; if you have a surplus, you must share.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Palestine Chronicle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture