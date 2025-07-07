The Palestine Chronicle

The Palestine Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jaz's avatar
Jaz
Jul 10

Canada committed genocide against it's own indigenous inhabitants while Israel US and Canada as well EU boss is doing the same to the indigenous inhabitant of Palestine. They are all experts in genocide, so I doubt that IOF will be arrested in any of these despicable Western democracies who still propagate the Israel Zionist fake lies!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Palestine Chronicle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture