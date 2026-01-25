Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak and Jeffrey Epstein. (Design: Palestine Chronicle)

The Epstein scandal is not just about sex crimes, as horrific as those crimes are. It is about weaponizing sexual violence by potentially intelligence-linked networks to compromise political leaders, exploit children, and corrupt democratic institutions in the service of a foreign entity.

It was Epstein’s system of “dirt collection,” so consequential it unnerved the most powerful figures in the world.

Case in point, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, was rattled by Epstein even after his death. In an attempt to stop the release of secret documents, Trump pressured and warned Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene that “my friends will get hurt.” Trump was less concerned with justice for the victims than with the exposure of “dirt” on his “friends.”

In fact, in newly released emails and texts, Epstein mocked Trump, his old friend, calling him “f—king crazy,” “borderline insane,” and threatening that he could “take him down.” Such arrogance could arise only from possession of “dirt,” or from the belief that he had the backing of forces more powerful than even the President of the United States.

Noting that Jeffery Epstein was an equal-opportunity “dirt collector” across party lines: Democrats and Republicans, liberals and conservatives, royalty and academics—ripening assets or targets. This kind of ideological neutrality is further indication that Epstein was most likely leading blackmail operations for a sophisticated intelligence agency.

But what ultimately completes this story is not Epstein’s life; it’s in the circumstances surrounding his death. The death that buried any remaining path to exposing the systems that enabled him.

Many questions remained unanswered following Epstein’s purported suicide. Federal records show that Epstein was repeatedly assessed as not suicidal. A psychological observation on July 26, 2019, noted he “does not like pain and never attempt (sic) to harm himself.” A suicide risk assessment on August 1 concluded he was psychologically stable, future-oriented, religiously opposed to killing himself, and therefore “low” suicide risk. He denied suicidal ideation again on August 8—two days before he was found dead.

These were contemporaneous evaluations produced by the federal institution responsible for protecting his life in custody. In an ordinary criminal case, such documentation would raise an ominous warning. In intelligence operations, it signals something very different. The suicidal assessments appear to have mattered little, and his death was immediately ruled a suicide, leaving a sharp disconnect between the clinical records and official investigations. Epstein died with “information” that could have exposed powerful networks and a foreign government.

Sending dangerous “information” to the grave is consistent with how entrenched intelligence agencies protect themselves.

In 2008, Epstein was spared from testifying in a “secret” sweetheart deal. By 2019, his victims refused to be shamed into silence, and the system, along with the managed media, could no longer suppress their public pain. At that point, Epstein became an existential threat to very powerful individuals, institutions, and handlers.

A public trial threatens financial conduits, donor networks, intelligence relationships, and the likely intricate blackmail mechanisms behind closed doors. An alleged high-value intelligence asset, facing trial, would have had strong incentives to save his skin by reaching a deal, potentially implicating politicians, royalty, intelligence-linked Israel-first billionaires, and the Mossad. Then, he died suddenly, under conditions that defied even the most basic custodial safeguards.

Epstein’s death in jail follows a familiar pattern of intelligence tradecraft: individuals who know too much, whose revelations would be too dangerous, are quietly removed. Cameras fail. Guards fall asleep. Protocols collapse. The witness is silenced. Jack Ruby ensured Lee Harvey Oswald would never testify, and he died soon after. Robert Maxwell vanished only to be celebrated posthumously by Israel with near-state honors.

More recently, the 2019 murder of Steven T. Shapiro, an associate of Leslie Wexner and Jeffrey Epstein, underscores how figures positioned at the intersection of wealth and secrets can meet untimely or suspicious ends. Viewed in this context, Epstein’s death is less an anomaly than an intelligence textbook example of how power protects itself, whereby the institution responsible for safeguarding justice becomes the instrument that enforces silence.

Epstein carried out his crimes in the shadows for decades. He was not an aberration of the system. He was enabled by it, embedded within it, and useful to it, until he wasn’t. His life conduct became a scandal only once the public finally saw what the system had long protected. Intelligence assets are protected, but liabilities are disposed of. Epstein’s death ended what his survival would have threatened

Epstein is dead. The system isn’t. He was its asset before he was expendable. Like Oswald, like Maxwell, like Shapiro. His demise does not change anything. The American Israel-first control machine moves on, unseen, untouchable, and utilizing the same Israel-first billionaires. It’ll continue to exploit U.S. tax-exempt laws, feeding the financial addiction of lawmakers and leveraging corrupted influence, while recruiting new tools and navigating surreptitiously through the dark halls of American power.

– Jamal Kanj (jamalkanj.com) is the author of Children of Catastrophe: Journey from a Palestinian Refugee Camp to America, and other books. He writes frequently on Palestine/Arab world issues for various national and international publications. He contributed this article to the Palestine Chronicle.

The views expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of The Palestine Chronicle.

