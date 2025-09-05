The Palestine Chronicle

Excellent article which applies equally if not more so to the UK. The International bodies are demonstrating themselves to as utterly useless. No country that has any involvement in either committing or aiding in any way the committing of atrocities can be allowed a vote when judging those atrocities. These organisations have failed the Palestinians for scores of years. What an irony it is that Israel which was largely borne out of antisemitism , now has such phenomenal control of politicians around the world having literally bought their complicity. I absolutely hope that all countries wake up immediately and stop Israel and step in forcefully to help the Palestinians. Israel, if it should be allowed to exist in any form must suffer the same fate that Germany did, which for decades post ww2 was not allowed a military - must be de-militarised. The failure to date to protect the Palestinians, and to cease Israel’s endless acts of war bombing (often several countries) in one day with not a mention or any condemnation from the EU or UK is appalling and sets a terrible precedent for impunity and a break down of law and order everywhere and anywhere.

Very good article. Europe is acting now against the Palestinians in the way that it did during the Nazi times in which millions of people were killed: 25 million of Russians, and Jews, Gypsies, Polish, and others.

