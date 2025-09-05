European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. (Photo: Dati Bendo, via Wikimedia Commons)

Gaza today is not only a test of Israel’s moral bankruptcy; it is equally a mirror reflecting the failure of Europe’s conscience. The European Union (EU), which repeatedly proclaims itself as a bastion of human rights, democracy, and international law, stands shamefully complicit as Israel wages a genocidal campaign against Palestinians.

Starvation is used as a weapon of war, entire families are erased in aerial bombardments, and hospitals are turned into mass graves. Yet Europe’s response has been tepid, entangled in hypocrisy, and marked by its refusal to act with moral clarity.

Instead of sanctions or boycotts—measures it readily employs against Russia in Ukraine—the EU offers Israel rhetorical restraint, diplomatic cover, and material trade. History will judge this duplicity as an unforgivable betrayal.

The EU as a Racist Bureaucracy

The European Union prides itself on Article 2 of the Treaty on European Union (TEU), which declares that the Union is founded on “respect for human dignity, freedom, democracy, equality, the rule of law and respect for human rights.” Yet in Gaza, these lofty commitments collapse under the weight of double standards.

The EU’s silence is not neutrality—it is complicity. The Union’s institutions, from the European Commission to the European External Action Service (EEAS), have echoed Washington’s script: Israel has a “right to defend itself.” What follows is silence on Israel’s obliteration of Gaza’s civilian infrastructure, its siege-induced famine, and its repeated violations of the Fourth Geneva Convention.

“The deliberate starvation of civilians as a method of warfare is a war crime. What is happening in Gaza is a textbook case.” Michael Fakhri, UN Special Rapporteur on the Right to Food (March 2024).

This selectivity exposes what Palestinian scholar Joseph Massad calls the racial contract: a global order in which European institutions extend humanity and rights selectively—most readily to white, European, or allied populations, while denying them to colonized peoples. Europe rallies for Ukrainian refugees, opening borders and wallets; but Palestinians are portrayed as disposable, demonized, and criminalized.

Colonial Continuities: Gaza as Europe’s Outpost of Violence

Europe’s colonial past casts a long shadow over its stance on Palestine. From the Sykes-Picot Agreement to the Balfour Declaration, European powers engineered the dispossession of Palestinians. Israel’s creation was not only a Zionist project; it was also a European solution to its “Jewish Question,” displacing Europe’s guilt for the Holocaust onto the Middle East.

Supporting Israel today becomes, for Europe, a way of guarding its colonial legacy. As historian Ilan Pappé argues, Zionism was a settler-colonial project enabled by Europe, and it continues to serve as Europe’s outpost in West Asia. By arming Israel, deepening trade ties, and shielding it from accountability, the EU reaffirms its alignment with the structures of Western hegemony—oil, military dominance, and control over strategic routes.

This is why Europe invokes “international law” in Ukraine but retreats into silence in Gaza. The colonial instinct endures: Europe deems Palestinian lives expendable in the pursuit of geopolitical order. The massacres in Algeria, the atrocities in the Belgian Congo, and the apartheid regime in Namibia all follow a similar pattern: racialized domination disguised as “civilization” or “security.” Gaza is today’s echo of these crimes.

The Legal Betrayal: EU Treaties and International Law

The EU is legally bound to uphold international law and human rights in its foreign policy. Article 21 of the TEU explicitly states that the Union’s external action shall be guided by:

 Democracy,

 Rule of law,

 Universality and indivisibility of human rights, and

 Respect for international law.

Yet the EU violates its own treaties by maintaining its Association Agreement with Israel, which grants Israel privileged trade access to European markets. Article 2 of that very agreement conditions cooperation on “respect for human rights and democratic principles.” By every measure, Israel’s conduct in Gaza shreds this clause. The EU, by refusing to suspend the agreement, betrays not only Palestinians but its own foundational commitments.

“The European Union’s silence on Gaza amounts to tacit support for Israel’s war crimes. We cannot speak of a rules-based order while financing and arming a state engaged in mass atrocities.” – Clare Daly, Member of the European Parliament, speech to the EU Parliament (Nov 2023).

International law is equally clear. The UN Charter (Article 1) obliges all members to promote respect for human rights and to suppress acts of aggression. The Fourth Geneva Convention (1949) requires the protection of civilians in times of war and prohibits collective punishment. Israel’s siege and bombardment of Gaza directly violate these provisions, and by extension, Europe’s complicity undermines its obligations as a High Contracting Party.

The Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (1998) defines extermination, persecution, and the starvation of civilians as crimes against humanity (Articles 7 and 8). The International Court of Justice, in its provisional ruling of January 2024 in South Africa v. Israel, affirmed that Israel’s actions in Gaza plausibly constitute genocide under the Genocide Convention (1948). Article I of that convention obliges all states “to prevent and to punish” genocide. The EU’s inaction, therefore, constitutes not neutrality but dereliction of duty.

The UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) has repeatedly passed resolutions condemning Israel’s violations of international humanitarian law. The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) continues to stress that the rights of displaced Palestinians must be protected under the 1951 Refugee Convention. By turning away Palestinian refugees and criminalizing pro-Palestine solidarity at home, EU states contravene these obligations.

Europe’s Racist Double Standards

The contradiction is glaring: Europe sanctions Russia for its invasion of Ukraine but rewards Israel with deepening economic and military cooperation. Josep Borrell, the former EU’s High Representative, has at times admitted the scale of Gaza’s catastrophe – yet stops short of calling for sanctions. The EU Parliament occasionally passes resolutions condemning “excessive force,” but these remain toothless, symbolic, and devoid of political consequence.

This exposes what scholar Edward Said described as Orientalism: the structural racism that renders Palestinian suffering invisible or justified, while elevating European and allied pain as universal. Gaza becomes the site where Europe’s moral failure is laid bare: a Union that speaks of a “rules-based order” but cannot uphold rules when its ally breaks them.

Sanctions for Russia, Silence for Israel

In February 2022, within days of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the EU unleashed its most severe sanctions regime in history: freezing assets, banning trade, and cutting banking systems. European leaders invoked the sanctity of international law and the duty to protect civilians.

But when Israel unleashed its destruction on Gaza in October 2023, the EU refused even the mildest measures. No sanctions. No suspension of trade. No arms embargo. On the contrary, Germany, France, and Italy rushed to affirm Israel’s “security needs.”

This stark disparity reveals not neutrality but racialized geopolitics: Europe treats international law as flexible, enforcing it selectively when convenient, discarding it when applied to its allies.

The Weight of History: Europe Cannot Escape Judgment

“Palestinian refugees are entitled to protection under the 1951 Refugee Convention. Their rights cannot be suspended by politics.” (UNHCR official)

Europe has not shed its colonial history—it has simply transposed it. From Algeria to Congo, from Kenya to Ireland, Europe once brutalized colonized peoples under the banner of “civilization.” Today, in Palestine, Europe sanctifies Israeli violence under the banner of “security.” The vocabulary has changed; the logic remains.

History, however, will not absolve Europe. Just as apartheid South Africa became a permanent stain on Western diplomacy, Gaza will haunt the EU’s moral record. Future generations will ask why a continent that proclaimed “Never Again” after Auschwitz could tolerate and excuse the starvation, massacre, and annihilation of Palestinians.

A Call for Moral Courage

Europe faces a choice. It can persist in its cowardice, twisting treaties, hollowing out conventions, and burying its conscience beneath the rubble of Gaza. Or it can act with the courage it claims to embody.

The law already instructs Europe what to do: suspend the Association Agreement with Israel under Article 2; fulfil its obligations under the Genocide Convention to prevent and punish; enforce the Geneva Conventions by sanctioning violations; uphold the Rome Statute by supporting ICC prosecutions; protect refugees under the UNHCR mandate; and listen to the UNHRC, which has cried out for accountability. These are not policy options. They are legal duties.

But beyond law, there is morality. To watch a starving child in Gaza claw at an empty aid sack, to hear a mother cry over the remains of her family, to see hospitals flattened and graves overflow—these are not abstractions. They are indictments. Europe’s silence is not neutrality; it is complicity.

The EU must recognize that history will judge it not by its resolutions but by its actions. The memory of Gaza will be inscribed in the same ledger as Europe’s colonial crimes. One day, when the rubble of Gaza gives way to rebuilding, when Palestinians reclaim dignity through resistance and survival, Europe will be remembered not as a guardian of human rights but as a betrayer of them.

If Europe wishes to escape that verdict, it must act now—not tomorrow, not after consultations, but now—with sanctions, embargoes, prosecutions, and refuge. Otherwise, Gaza will remain Europe’s moral graveyard, a testament to its failure to stand on the side of humanity.

– Ranjan Solomon has been a long-time advocate for justice and an independent state for Palestine. He contributed this article to the Palestine Chronicle.

The views expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of The Palestine Chronicle.