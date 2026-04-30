The Palestine Chronicle

The Palestine Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Natalie Telfer's avatar
Natalie Telfer
1d

Germany - always onside for a genocide

Reply
Share
ВАСИЛИЙ ИВ's avatar
ВАСИЛИЙ ИВ
1d

Hitler and Mussolini again together.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Palestine Chronicle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture