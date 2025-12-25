The Palestine Chronicle

EXCLUSIVE: Australian Jewish Journalist Exposes Israel's Weaponization of the Bondi Terr*ri$t Attack

w/Yaakov Aharon
Dec 25, 2025

In the aftermath of the Bondi Beach terr*ri$t attack targeting a Hanukkah gathering, public mourning was rapidly overtaken by political narratives that conflated antisemitism with criticism of Israel and fueled Islamophobic fear-mongering.

In this interview with Palestine Chronicle' Robert Inlakesh, anti-Zionist Jewish journalist Yaakov Aharon reflects on the impact of the attack within Sydney’s Jewish community, the role of the Israeli government and its allies in shaping the public narrative, and the dangers of weaponizing antisemitism to silence pro-Palestinian voices.

The discussion also highlights the heroic actions of Ahmed al-Ahmed, a Syrian Muslim father who intervened during the terr*ri$t attack and helped prevent further loss of life—challenging prevailing stereotypes and exposing the distortions that followed.

📚 Find Robert Inlakesh's feature about the interview here: https://www.palestinechronicle.com/an...

