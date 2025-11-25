Exclusive Palestine Chronicle Speaks to Colombian Presidents Lawyer

Colombia has emerged as one of the strongest governmental voices against the genocide in Gaza — breaking ties with Israel, backing South Africa’s ICJ case, and directly challenging US policy at the international level.

In response, Washington imposed sanctions on Colombian President Gustavo Petro and moved to isolate his government politically.

In this exclusive FloodGate interview, Dan Kovalik — Petro’s attorney in the United States — explains the legal fight ahead, the political stakes, and what this confrontation reveals about the shifting global order.

We discuss:

Why Colombia broke with Israel and supported the genocide case

Whether sanctions on Petro constitute political retaliation

The role of international law versus US power

Venezuela, Latin America, and the Global South response

What Palestinians and solidarity movements can do next

