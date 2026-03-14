Hamas’ latest statement reveals growing political pressure as the movement balances resistance alliances and regional realities.

Why Did Hamas Suddenly Urge Iran Not to Target Neighboring Countries?

On March 13, International Quds Day, Hamas delivered one of its strongest messages of solidarity with Iran since the outbreak of the US-Israeli war against the Islamic Republic.

Statements from the movement and from Abu Obeida, spokesperson of the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, praised Iran’s missile strikes against Israel and framed them as part of a broader regional confrontation tied directly to Palestine.

Abu Obeida described the strikes as an event that “brought joy to the hearts of our oppressed people,” while emphasizing that the regional war cannot be separated from the struggle over Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa.

But only a day later, on March 14, Hamas issued a new statement that appeared to introduce a significant caveat.