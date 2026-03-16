Iran’s reported use of the Sejjil missile highlights a strategic arsenal of long-range ballistic and emerging hypersonic weapons.

Key Takeaways

Sejjil is one of Iran’s most powerful long-range ballistic missiles, capable of striking targets up to roughly 2,000 km away.

Iran fields several major medium-range missiles including Khorramshahr, Emad, Ghadr and the newer Kheibar Shekan system.

Tehran has also unveiled hypersonic weapons such as the Fattah missile family, designed to evade advanced defenses.

Editorial Note

The missile specifications referenced in this fact sheet are based on official Iranian military statements and publicly reported technical data. As with most strategic weapons programs, full operational details are not publicly disclosed, and the figures cited reflect the characteristics attributed to these systems in official announcements and defense reporting.

Iran’s Missile Arsenal: Key Strategic Systems

Iran’s missile program has become the central pillar of its deterrence strategy, compensating for the absence of a large modern air force.

Over the past two decades Tehran has developed a diverse arsenal of medium- and long-range ballistic missiles, many deployed on mobile launchers and designed for rapid launch.

Recent reports that Iran used the Sejjil ballistic missile during the latest wave of attacks have renewed attention on the country’s most advanced missile systems.

Below is a fact sheet outlining several of the most significant missiles in Iran’s inventory.

Sejjil – Long-Range Strategic Missile

The Sejjil is one of the most advanced long-range ballistic missiles developed by Iran.

It is a two-stage solid-fuel ballistic missile, which allows it to be launched quickly compared with older liquid-fuel systems that require longer preparation.

The missile is estimated to have a range of about 2,000 kilometers, allowing it to strike targets across much of West Asia.

Sejjil missiles are believed to carry warheads weighing roughly 500 to 1,000 kilograms, with a reported accuracy that can reach within tens of meters depending on guidance systems.

The missile is road-mobile, meaning it can be launched from transport vehicles rather than fixed silos, increasing its survivability during wartime.

First publicly tested in 2008, the Sejjil marked an important step in Iran’s transition toward solid-fuel missile technology, which is considered more reliable and faster to deploy.

Khorramshahr – Heavy Warhead Missile

The Khorramshahr missile is among the most powerful ballistic missiles in Iran’s arsenal in terms of payload.

The missile has a range of approximately 2,000 kilometers and is capable of carrying very heavy conventional warheads.

Because of its large payload capacity, Khorramshahr missiles are often associated with strategic targets such as military bases, airfields and infrastructure.

Iran has unveiled several variants of the system over time, including upgraded versions designed to improve accuracy and survivability.

The missile’s large warhead capacity distinguishes it from many other systems in Iran’s missile force.

Kheibar Shekan – New Generation Missile

The Kheibar Shekan, unveiled in 2022, represents a newer generation of Iranian ballistic missiles.

It is a solid-fuel missile with a reported range of roughly 1,450 kilometers.

The system was designed with a lighter structure and faster launch preparation compared with earlier missiles.

Iranian officials have described it as part of a broader effort to improve the precision and survivability of Iran’s missile forces.

The missile is also believed to have a maneuverable re-entry vehicle, allowing it to alter its trajectory during the final stage of flight.

Emad – Precision Long-Range Missile

The Emad missile is an upgraded version of the Shahab-3 ballistic missile.

With a range estimated at around 1,700 kilometers, it is capable of reaching targets across much of the Middle East.

One of the key improvements in the Emad system is its guided re-entry vehicle, which allows the missile to adjust its trajectory during descent and improve targeting accuracy.

The missile was unveiled publicly in 2015 and remains a major component of Iran’s medium-range ballistic missile force.

Ghadr – Extended-Range Shahab Variant

The Ghadr missile is another important system derived from the Shahab-3 family.

It has an estimated range between 1,600 and 2,000 kilometers, depending on the variant.

The Ghadr incorporates improvements in propulsion and guidance compared with earlier Shahab missiles.

Because of its range and deployment in significant numbers, it is considered one of the core missiles in Iran’s strategic inventory.

Fattah – Hypersonic Missile Program

Iran has also announced the development of hypersonic missile technology, most notably the Fattah missile family.

The Fattah-1, unveiled in 2023, was described by Iranian officials as capable of traveling at hypersonic speeds and maneuvering during flight.

Iran later presented a follow-up design known as Fattah-2, which was described as incorporating a hypersonic glide vehicle.

According to Iranian statements, these missiles have a range of approximately 1,400 kilometers.

Hypersonic weapons travel at extremely high speeds and can maneuver during flight, making interception significantly more difficult than with traditional ballistic missiles.

A Missile-Centered Defense Doctrine

Iran’s missile program reflects a strategic choice to rely heavily on missile power rather than air superiority.

Mobile launchers, underground missile facilities and solid-fuel technology allow Iran to deploy missiles quickly while protecting them from pre-emptive strikes.

The combination of long-range ballistic missiles, heavy payload systems and emerging hypersonic technology has significantly expanded Iran’s ability to project military power across the region.

(Iranian Media, Tasnim, Mehr, IRNA, Al Mayadeen, Israeli Media, PC)