The Trump administration faces mounting pressure as the Iran war drains billions and triggers energy turmoil across global markets.

Key Developments

The first six days of the war cost the US $11.3 billion, according to Pentagon officials.

The US consumed $5.6 billion worth of ammunition in just two days, raising concerns over weapons stockpiles.

Oil prices surged above $100 per barrel, fueling fears of global inflation.

The Trump administration’s energy strategy has struggled to stabilize markets.

Confusion inside the administration intensified after a false claim about a US Navy tanker escort.

War Cost Already Exceeds $11 Billion

The war between the United States and Iran is rapidly becoming one of the most expensive military operations in recent years, according to US officials.

The New York Times reported on Thursday that Pentagon officials told members of Congress during a closed briefing that the first six days of the war cost the United States more than $11.3 billion.

The estimate reflects the rapid consumption of weapons and military resources during the early phase of the conflict.

However, officials warned that the figure does not include many logistical costs associated with preparing the strikes, meaning the final price of the war could be far higher.

Another report cited by the Washington Post revealed that the Pentagon used $5.6 billion worth of ammunition during the first two days alone, raising alarm among lawmakers about the rapid depletion of the US military’s weapons stockpiles.

The pace of spending has intensified concerns in Washington that the war could evolve into a costly conflict of attrition.

Energy Shock Hits Global Markets

At the same time, the war has triggered major disruptions across global energy markets. Oil prices surged past $100 per barrel, while gasoline prices in the United States increased sharply within days.

According to Politico, the Trump administration’s energy team appeared unprepared for the scale of the disruption.

The team, informally called the administration’s “Tiger Team”, includes Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and Energy Secretary Chris Wright. Both officials had previously promoted the administration’s strategy of “energy dominance,” promising stability and prosperity in global markets.

However, the war quickly sent oil markets into turmoil, forcing the administration to scramble for emergency measures.

Confusion inside the Administration

The administration’s messaging has also been marked by confusion and contradictory signals.

One episode that unsettled energy markets involved a social media post from Energy Secretary Chris Wright, which falsely claimed that the US Navy had successfully escorted an oil tanker through the Strait of Hormuz.

The post was later deleted after officials acknowledged it had been posted in error.

According to Politico, the message triggered sharp fluctuations in oil markets before it was removed. Industry analysts criticized the episode as evidence of poor coordination inside the administration.

“The Department of Energy has really not been involved in this whole thing despite the fact that energy is a big part of the puzzle here,” Bob Yawger, a commodity specialist at Mizuho Securities, told the American outlet, adding: “And their first effort to kind of put up the big headline blew up on them.”

Political Pressure Growing in Washington

The mounting costs of the war and its economic impact are also increasing political pressure on the White House. Lawmakers have raised concerns that the administration entered the conflict without a clear strategy to stabilize global energy markets.

Democratic Senator Chris Murphy sharply criticized the administration after a classified congressional briefing on the war.

“Suffice it (to) say, right now, they don’t know how to get it safely back open,” Murphy wrote on social media, referring to the Strait of Hormuz, “which is unforgivable, because this part of the disaster was 100% foreseeable.”

The strait is one of the world’s most critical shipping routes, carrying around 20 percent of global oil and gas supplies. Shipping traffic through the narrow waterway has been heavily disrupted since the war began.

Scrambling for Solutions

Facing growing pressure, the Trump administration has begun implementing emergency measures aimed at calming energy markets.

Energy Secretary Wright announced that the United States would release 172 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve over the next four months.

The move is part of a broader plan coordinated with the International Energy Agency, which could release up to 400 million barrels of oil from global reserves.

Trump said the release would help reduce prices.

“We’ll do that and then we’ll fill it up,” he told a Cincinnati television station, adding: “But right now, we’ll reduce it a little bit and that brings the prices down.”

Despite these measures, analysts say the administration still lacks a clear plan to stabilize the Persian Gulf and restore normal shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

With the war entering its second week, the economic consequences are continuing to ripple across global markets.

