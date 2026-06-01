As Israel escalates in Lebanon, Hezbollah’s battlefield resistance and Iran’s warnings are turning the front into a regional crisis.

The war in Lebanon is moving quickly, and the daily flow of military statements, threats, ceasefire claims and diplomatic maneuvers has made the story increasingly difficult to follow.

At the center of the crisis is a simple but dangerous reality:

Israel is trying to expand its military pressure in southern Lebanon while also threatening Beirut’s southern suburb, Dahiya.

Hezbollah is responding with a growing war of attrition, using drones, rockets and ambush-style operations to prevent Israeli forces from establishing secure positions.

Iran, meanwhile, is now openly linking Lebanon to its broader negotiations with the United States.

This is no longer merely a border confrontation. It has become one of the most sensitive fronts in the wider regional war.

Why is Israel escalating attacks in South Lebanon and threatening Dahiya?

Israel is escalating because it has failed to achieve the kind of military control in southern Lebanon that it had hoped to impose.