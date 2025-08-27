Israel’s Ministry of Diaspora Affairs brought a select group of influencers into Gaza under military escort. (Photo: video grab)

Israel’s Ministry of Diaspora Affairs brought a select group of influencers into Gaza under military escort, granting them access denied to independent journalists and tasking them with amplifying official narratives about humanitarian aid.

At the end of August, Israel’s Ministry of Diaspora Affairs escorted a group of influencers into Gaza under military guard, according to Israeli media.

While international journalists remain barred from freely reporting on the situation inside the war-torn enclave, the Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that these hand-picked content creators were given privileged access to aid warehouses and distribution points.

Their videos, polished and widely shared on Instagram, TikTok, and X, depicted rows of aid packages and convoys of trucks, casting the image of an efficient humanitarian operation.

The Influencer Delegation

The delegation brought together figures from different backgrounds and online niches. Haaretz quoted Israel’s Diaspora Affairs Ministry as saying that “the tour took place as part of the fight against Hamas’ campaign to discredit (Israel).”

Tour organizers, according to the ministry, “also emphasized the role of the United Nations and other international organizations, which are refusing to distribute many tons of food that’s waiting.”

Among those on the tour, according to the Israeli paper, was Xaviaer DuRousseau, an American activist who built his reputation on combative pro-Israel rhetoric aimed at US audiences.

Marwan Jaber, for his part, is a Druze teenager from Israel whose participation was highlighted in Israeli media as emblematic of generational and minority representation. According to Haaretz, he “has nearly 250,000 Instagram followers”.

Jeremy Abramson, a Jewish-American influencer based in Israel, is best known for producing lifestyle and motivational content, while Shiraz Shukrun has a large following on Instagram and TikTok for fashion and entertainment videos.

For her part, Brooke Goldstein, a Miami-based lawyer and long-time pro-Israel advocate with a background in legal and policy work on Middle East issues, used her legal background to give a veneer of legitimacy to Israeli propaganda claims. According to Haaretz, Goldstein, “who runs The Lawfare Project, self-described as the ‘legal arm of the Jewish community’.”

The Longstanding Digital Apparatus

The campaign, however, did not begin in August. For years, Israel has invested in digital figures with large followings to amplify its messaging.

For example, Hananya Naftali, a Netanyahu aide and YouTuber, has long been one of the government’s most visible online faces. According to the Jerusalem Post, Naftali, who served in the Israeli army during the 2014 war against Gaza, was described as a social media “superstar”.

Hen Mazzig, co-founder of the Tel Aviv Institute, has crafted sleek content designed to appeal to skeptical Western youth.

Colonel Avichay Adraee, the Arabic-language spokesperson for the Israeli military, has used his large audience in the Arab world to discredit Palestinian accounts in Arabic.

Their persistent online activity set the stage for later campaigns, making them appear less as sudden stunts than as extensions of an established strategy.

The Smear Campaign

A month ago, Eitan Fischberger, a former Israeli army sergeant turned political commentator, released a widely watched video from inside Gaza. Displaying fully stocked aid warehouses, he claimed the United Nations was withholding deliveries to civilians.

The piece was picked up by sympathetic US media and reinforced through opinion columns, such as his Wall Street Journal article titled “Gaza Starvation Photos Tell a Thousand Lies”.

He argued that famine reports were exaggerated or fabricated, and that international bodies rather than Israel bore responsibility for hunger in Gaza.

Fischberger’s message drew praise from US Ambassador Mike Huckabee, who tied it to the Trump-era Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

But Fischberger’s activities were not limited to curated warehouse tours. He reportedly played a role in a targeted disinformation campaign against Palestinian journalists, most notably Anas al-Sharif, who was assassinated by Israel on August 1 while working in a media tent outside Al-Shifa Hospital, along with four colleagues.

In October 2024, Fischberger used his verified X account to denounce al-Sharif’s reporting as propaganda. According to Lebanon-based Daraj Media, he wrote: “Almost every piece of propaganda coming out of Jabaliya originates from this beast. Don’t believe a word he says.”

Fischberger’s framing was echoed and amplified by Avichay Adraee, the army’s Arabic spokesperson, as part of an orchestrated attempt to delegitimize al-Sharif’s work.

The Committee to Protect Journalists warned at the time that such smear campaigns placed journalists at serious risk. Rights groups rejected the claims about his political affiliations as baseless and pointed to the months-long smear campaign as part of the pretext for his targeting.

