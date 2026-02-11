Venezuelan official Miguel Pérez Pirela publicly denied the alleged shipment, labeling it fake news. (Photo: via TeleSUr. Design: Palestine Chronicle)

Venezuela has rejected a Bloomberg report claiming the country exported crude oil to Israel, calling the story fabricated and unsupported, while the agency maintained a narrative based largely on anonymous sources and indirect indicators.

Key developments

Venezuelan official Miguel Pérez Pirela publicly denied the alleged shipment, labeling it fake news.

Bloomberg reported a first crude cargo to Israel in years after the supposed capture of Nicolás Maduro.

The article relied on unnamed sources and tanker tracking irregularities.

Israeli authorities and the Bazan refinery declined to comment.

The dispute unfolded amid Venezuela’s long-standing break in relations with Israel and support for Palestine.

Venezuela Rejects Allegation

Venezuelan authorities dismissed as false a report claiming Caracas exported crude oil to Israel, stating that no official evidence supports the allegation, TeleSur reported on Wednesday.

Miguel Pérez Pirela, sectoral vice-president for Communication and Culture, published a screenshot of the article marked “FAKE” and accused the report of spreading disinformation intended to undermine the country’s sovereignty and stability.

Officials stressed that the claim contradicts Venezuela’s political position and diplomatic record, noting that relations with Israel were severed in 2009 and that Caracas has consistently expressed support for Palestine in international forums.

The rejection addressed both the alleged shipment and the broader political narrative contained in the report, which authorities described as factually incorrect.

What Bloomberg Reported

Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that Venezuela was sending its first crude shipment to Israel in years, allegedly destined for the Bazan Group refinery, Israel’s largest oil processor.

According to the agency, the information came from “people with knowledge of the deal” who requested anonymity because the matter was not public. The shipment would mark the first such cargo since 2020.

The report also claimed that oil trade routes shifted after what it described as the capture of President Nicolás Maduro by US forces and Washington’s takeover of Venezuelan oil sales, an assertion Venezuelan officials rejected outright.

Bloomberg added that Israel does not disclose crude suppliers and that tankers sometimes disappear from digital tracking systems near its ports. Neither the Israeli energy ministry nor the refinery commented.

Anonymous Sources

A central element of the report relied on unidentified individuals familiar with the supposed agreement. The agency also referenced maritime tracking gaps and past data from energy analytics firm Kpler to support its claim.

Venezuelan officials criticized this approach, arguing that indirect indicators and anonymous testimony cannot replace verifiable documentation such as shipping records, port confirmations or official statements.

Authorities said the narrative illustrates how speculation and partial data can be presented as confirmation.

Political and Diplomatic Context

The dispute unfolded within a broader political context shaped by Venezuela’s long-standing position toward Israel.

Caracas cut diplomatic ties in 2009 following Israel’s military operation in Gaza and has repeatedly declared support for Palestinian rights. Venezuelan leaders have consistently condemned Israeli military actions and framed their foreign policy as aligned with Global South solidarity movements.

Officials, therefore, argued that claims of an oil shipment contradict both declared policy and diplomatic practice.

Competing Narratives

Bloomberg presented the alleged shipment as evidence of shifting Venezuelan oil flows and changing global trade routes. Venezuelan authorities, however, described the report as part of a wider pattern of disinformation.

They said the swift public rebuttal aimed to prevent the spread of unverified claims that could affect international perception and political dynamics, leaving the alleged shipment unconfirmed by publicly verifiable evidence.

(TeleSUR, Bloomberg, Kpler, Telegram)