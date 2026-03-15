Questions about Benjamin Netanyahu’s whereabouts are spreading online after Iranian threats and unusual public appearances during the ongoing war.

Key Developments

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said they would continue pursuing Netanyahu “if the criminal and child-killer Netanyahu is still alive.”

Netanyahu’s last widely noted public appearance appears to date to early March during the ongoing war with Iran.

Some recent videos posted on Netanyahu’s X account appear to be pre-recorded statements filmed against neutral backgrounds.

Iranian Statement Fuels Speculation

Questions about the whereabouts of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu intensified after a statement by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The IRGC said in a statement on Saturday that it would continue pursuing the Israeli leader as part of its retaliation campaign. “If the criminal and child-killer Netanyahu is still alive, we will continue pursuing him until he receives his punishment,” the statement said.

The remark immediately triggered speculation online, with some commentators interpreting the phrasing as suggesting uncertainty about Netanyahu’s status.

However, the statement itself did not provide any evidence that Netanyahu had been harmed, and Iranian officials did not elaborate further.

Limited Public Appearances

Online discussions have focused on Netanyahu’s recent media presence.

The Israeli prime minister’s last clearly identifiable public appearance appears to date to early March, when a video was posted on his official social media accounts.

Since then, several statements have been released through Netanyahu’s X (formerly Twitter) account. These videos were filmed against neutral backgrounds without visible location markers, leading some observers to suggest they may have been pre-recorded.

However, such recording styles are common during wartime communications and do not by themselves indicate anything unusual.

Claims of AI-Generated Video

A separate online claim alleges that a video published on March 13 may have been generated using artificial intelligence.

The claim circulated widely on social media after viewers pointed to what they believed were visual irregularities.

At present, no credible forensic analysis or independent verification has confirmed that the video was AI-generated.

Media reports examining the claims have noted that viral speculation about altered videos or “deepfakes” has become common during wartime information campaigns.

Security Cabinet Absence Raises Questions

Additional speculation emerged after reports that a security cabinet meeting on March 14 was chaired by Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz.

Some commentators interpreted Netanyahu’s absence as unusual. However, wartime security meetings are often held under strict secrecy, and the Israeli government has not publicly explained the circumstances of that meeting.

There is also no confirmed evidence that Netanyahu was incapacitated or unable to perform his duties.

What We Actually Know

At this stage, publicly available evidence indicates:

Netanyahu continues to issue statements through official government channels and social media.

Iranian officials have threatened the Israeli prime minister but have not confirmed to have targeted or harmed him.

Online claims about AI-generated videos remain unverified.

No credible government or intelligence source has confirmed that Netanyahu is missing or dead.

Given the intense information warfare accompanying the regional conflict, analysts caution that rumors and manipulated narratives are likely to circulate widely.

Until verified information emerges from reliable sources, claims regarding Netanyahu’s disappearance or death remain unsubstantiated and cannot be independently confirmed or dismissed.

(The Palestine Chronicle)