An Israeli soldier staged a fake kidnapping of a Palestinian detainee and demanded ransom from his family, exposing severe abuses within Israel’s military detention system.

An Israeli soldier fabricated the kidnapping of a Palestinian detainee and demanded ransom from his family after photographing the man while he was held in Israeli military custody, according to Israeli media and official statements.

The Palestinian man had been detained by Israeli forces while attempting to enter Israel from the occupied West Bank and was being held at a military detention facility.

While in custody, an occupation soldier serving in Israel’s Military Police photographed the detainee and sent the image to his family, falsely claiming he had been kidnapped.

Israeli Army Radio reported that the soldier demanded the family transfer money in exchange for their son’s release, transforming a military detention into an act of extortion.

Believing their son had been abducted, the family contacted authorities. Israeli security bodies initially treated the case as a possible act of Jewish extremist violence, before determining that the detainee’s phone signal was located inside an Israeli army facility.

The incident has drawn attention to the vulnerability of Palestinians held in Israeli detention, particularly amid widespread arbitrary arrests across the occupied West Bank.

Palestinians are frequently detained for attempting to cross into Israel without permits—often driven by economic hardship that has intensified since Israel sharply reduced work permits following the start of the Israeli genocide in Gaza.

Israeli officials acknowledge that thousands of Palestinians attempt to cross the separation barrier each year. An Israeli parliamentary committee said in October that around 6,000 Palestinians attempted to enter Israel this way last year, with more than 5,300 arrested.

Palestinian officials and rights groups say detainees are often held in opaque conditions, with families given little or no information about their whereabouts, creating an environment ripe for abuse and exploitation.

The separation barrier—referred to by Palestinians as the Apartheid Wall—cuts deep into the occupied West Bank and is widely viewed as a tool of land confiscation and economic strangulation. Israel has occupied the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since 1967.

Since October 2023, Israeli military operations and settler violence in the West Bank have killed more than 1,000 Palestinians, according to Palestinian health officials, further compounding economic desperation and displacement.

Following the exposure of the incident, Israel’s military said it opened an internal inquiry through its Internal Inquiry Unit, declining to provide details while the process is ongoing.

