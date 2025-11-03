The Palestine Chronicle

The Palestine Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Clara Gibson's avatar
Clara Gibson
Nov 5

Yes, in general whether politician or simply civilian- individuals demonstrable stance on Israel is key to the measure of their decency. Actions speak louder than words.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Gladwyn d'Souza's avatar
Gladwyn d'Souza
Nov 4

Toufan al- Aqsa has woken the public and through them the politics.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Palestine Chronicle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture