Israeli authorities demolished structures inside UNRWA’s East Jerusalem headquarters, marking a major escalation against the UN agency and its role in serving Palestinian refugees.

Israeli occupation authorities on Tuesday carried out demolition operations inside the headquarters of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in occupied East Jerusalem, in a move described by Palestinian officials as a dangerous escalation against an international humanitarian body.

The demolitions took place inside UNRWA’s compound in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood. They were carried out in the presence of Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, according to witnesses and Palestinian officials.

UNRWA said it was facing an “unprecedented attack” as Israeli crews moved in to destroy structures within its East Jerusalem premises.

Inside UN Compound

According to the Jerusalem Governorate, Israeli bulldozers demolished mobile offices and other structures inside the UNRWA complex. The governorate said Israeli forces also raised the Israeli flag over the compound, replacing the UN flag, as demolition work continued.

Palestinian officials described the move as part of a “systematic and official policy” targeting a UN agency that enjoys international legal immunity and plays an irreplaceable role in providing services to Palestinian refugees.

UNRWA serves around 192,000 Palestinian refugees in Jerusalem alone, providing education, health care, and social services.

Ben-Gvir Praises the Demolition

Ben-Gvir welcomed the demolition of UNRWA offices, describing it as a “historic day” and a celebration of what he called Israeli sovereignty in Jerusalem.

Israeli deputy mayor Aryeh King went further, posting on social media that UNRWA’s removal from Jerusalem was now underway, using inflammatory language to describe the agency.

Legal and Political Context

The demolition follows Israeli legislative measures targeting UNRWA.

In October 2024, the Israeli Knesset passed a law banning UNRWA’s operations and prohibiting Israeli authorities from engaging with the agency.

A second law adopted in December ordered the cutting of electricity and water services to properties used by UNRWA.

International bodies have repeatedly warned that dismantling UNRWA would have catastrophic consequences for millions of Palestinian refugees who depend on its services across Jerusalem, the West Bank, Gaza, Lebanon, Jordan, and Syria.

UNRWA

UNRWA was established by the United Nations in 1949 to provide assistance and protection to Palestinians displaced during the creation of Israel.

Israel has long sought to undermine the agency, viewing its existence as recognition of Palestinian refugee rights under international law.

The demolition of UNRWA facilities in East Jerusalem comes amid Israel’s broader campaign against Palestinian institutions in the city, including forced closures, demolitions, and restrictions aimed at reshaping Jerusalem’s demographic and political landscape.

