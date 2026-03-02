IRGC says Khyber missiles struck Netanyahu’s office in tenth wave as Iran expands retaliation against Israel.

Key Developments

IRGC says Netanyahu’s office was “severely hit” in tenth missile wave.

Attack reportedly carried out using Khyber missiles.

Fate of Israeli Prime Minister described as “unclear” by Iranian media.

Iran says it has launched ten waves of strikes so far.

Escalation follows assassination of Ali Khamenei.

IRGC Announces Targeted Strike

According to Tasnim News Agency, the Public Relations office of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced that the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the location of the commander of the Israeli air force were attacked in what it described as “targeted and surprise attacks” using Khyber missiles.

The statement said the sites were “severely hit” during what it called the tenth wave of retaliatory operations. Iranian media added that the fate of Netanyahu was “in a cloud of uncertainty,” though no independent confirmation was provided.

Tenth Wave of Retaliation

Iran has conducted ten waves of missile and drone strikes since the joint US–Israeli assault on Iran on Saturday.

The escalation followed the killing of Ali Khamenei during coordinated strikes on Iranian territory. Tehran has framed its response as legitimate self-defense under international law.

Iranian officials say both Israeli territory and US regional bases are being targeted in successive phases of retaliation.

No official Israeli confirmation has been issued regarding the reported strike on the prime minister’s office. Israeli authorities typically impose restrictions on reporting damage to strategic or government sites.

The reported strike comes amid a rapidly expanding regional confrontation involving missile exchanges, drone operations, and attacks on military infrastructure across Israel and Gulf states hosting US forces.

Iran and allied groups have stated that operations will continue as long as what they describe as aggression persists.

