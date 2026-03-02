The Palestine Chronicle

The Palestine Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ruth Wilkin's avatar
Ruth Wilkin
7h

GOOD but i thought the coward had run away to Germany where he should have been arrested and sent to the Hague. Sadly no decency in current German government.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Johannes Miertschischk's avatar
Johannes Miertschischk
6h

The true motives for the war against Iran:

The war against Iran is not being waged to bring democracy, freedom, justice, and a free market economy to the population.

Contrary to popular belief, none of these exist in either the USA or Israel (or Europe). Freedom, democracy, and a free market economy are merely a facade for people in so-called Western societies.

In reality, we don't even have sovereign nation-states. The supposedly free Western world is controlled and regulated by the ruling class, which can be seen as a kind of a supranational government.

To lecture nations like Russia and Iran and claim to want to liberate their populations from dictatorship is deceitful and hypocritical.

There is even some evidence to suggest that people in the USA and Europe are worse off. At least the Russians and Iranians know what they're dealing with, and their dictators care more about the well-being of their citizens and the nation than is the case in the so-called free Western world.

The war against Iran is also not in the interest of the American and European populations. It is not even in the interest of most Israeli citizens. They all will suffer the negative consequences; this is further proof that these societies are governed undemocratically.

In reality, the USA and Israel are waging war against Iran because the ruling class demands it. Its empire, which already encompasses a large part of the Earth, is to be expanded further. The goal is nothing less than total world domination.

Like Russia, Iran possesses vast natural resources and does not participate in the global financial system, i.e., the dollar system. The ruling class aims to destroy all remaining sovereign nations and bring them under its control. These are the true reasons for the wars against Russia, Iran, and virtually all other violently brought about regime changes.

Moreover, the ruling class always profits from war itself. The money that banks provide—created out of thin air at no cost to them—goes directly into the pockets of the arms industry, which supplies the weapons for war. The banking system and the military-industrial complex are part of the ruling class's infrastructure.

Wars also invariably produce chaos, refugees, and orphans. This facilitates the repugnant business of ...

Read the full article for free on Substack:

https://truthwillhealyoulea.substack.com/p/the-ruling-class-will-try-to-expand?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=4a0c9v

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Palestine Chronicle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture