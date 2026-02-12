Senior Palestinian detainee Abdullah al-Barghouti was injured during a violent Israeli assault inside Israel’s Gilboa Prison, according to Palestinian prisoners’ advocacy groups, raising renewed concerns over the treatment and deteriorating health conditions of long-term detainees amid reports of systematic abuse and deliberate starvation policies.

Key Developments

Abdullah al-Barghouti suffered a bleeding head injury after a guard struck him against a metal door during transfer.

Prison monitors report severe weight loss linked to ongoing starvation policies inside Israeli prisons.

Advocacy groups warn of repeated beatings, fractured ribs, and chronic sleep deprivation.

Raids on his cell by repression units reportedly cause heavy bleeding during each assault.

The case renews scrutiny over long-term conditions faced by Palestinian prisoners serving extreme sentences.

Injury inside Gilboa Prison

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Information Office reported on Wednesday that veteran detainee Abdullah al-Barghouti was wounded during a crackdown in Gilboa Prison.

According to the office’s statement, a prison guard forcefully slammed al-Barghouti’s head into a metal door while escorting him to a visit, causing a bleeding injury near his left eye.

The statement, circulated in Arabic media and prisoner-affairs networks, warned that his physical condition is deteriorating rapidly.

Quds News Network cited prisoner organizations describing the assault as part of escalating repression inside Israeli detention facilities.

Systematic Assassination Attempts

Prisoner advocacy groups said the assault reflects a broader pattern of violations that threaten detainees’ lives.

According to information relayed from inside the prison, repression units led by an officer identified as ‘Amir’ repeatedly raid al-Barghouti’s cell. During these raids, he is reportedly beaten severely, leaving his body covered in bruises, his head swollen with blood clots, and his ribs fractured while suffering ongoing sleep deprivation.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Information Office had already warned in April 2025 that he was facing what it described as a systematic assassination attempt as his health deteriorated dangerously.

Health Deterioration

Advocacy groups say al-Barghouti is experiencing extreme weight loss linked to worsening detention conditions and reduced food provisions imposed on detainees.

Statements from prisoner organizations describe tightening restrictions on food, medical care, and daily living conditions following the Gaza war.

Observers warn that long-term prisoners are especially vulnerable because prolonged detention and repeated assaults aggravate existing medical problems.

Who is Abdullah al-Barghouti?

Abdullah al-Barghouti — widely known as “The Prince of Shadow” — is one of the longest-serving Palestinian detainees.

He was arrested on March 5, 2003, when Israeli forces detained him outside a Ramallah hospital where he had taken his daughter for treatment. He later received 67 life sentences and an additional 5,200 years, and spent nearly nine years in solitary confinement.

Israeli occupation authorities consider him among the most senior figures in the al-Qassam Brigades in the West Bank after the 1996 assassination of Yahya Ayyash.

(PC, Palestinian Prisoners’ Information Office, PPS, QNN, Shehab News Agency)