Emma Goldman-Sherman
May 10

Well said, as a Jew who has been cognizant of the USreal problem since the early 90s, I completely agree.

Margareta Sjö
May 10

Brilliantly written! Ever since I was 14 years in the midst of the 60ies, I’ve been following the Palestinians and my heart has always leaned towards you and against the injustice and horrible behavior of the Israeli people from their entrance to the land they were given. It wasn’t an empty space. There were neighbors. They didn’t move in next to them but instead on top of them, burning their olive trees, killing their sheep, burning down farms, forcibly removing 750.000 people to a kind of concentration camp! What a horrendously disqualified way of saying thank you!

I’m so ashamed now that the western countries doesn’t stand up and fiercely remove Netanyahu and hand him over to the ICC to get him in jail where he belongs!

Love and try to keep your spirit warm and high!

