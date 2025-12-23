Displaced families in Gaza are forced to rely on firewood and plastic, exposing themselves to severe health and environmental risks. (Photo: Shaimaa Eid, supplied)

With cooking gas almost entirely unavailable, displaced families in Gaza are forced to rely on firewood and plastic, exposing themselves to severe health and environmental risks.

In the early hours before dawn, as the bitter cold lingers, Alaa Abu Khater sits inside her tent in front of a wood-burning stove, struggling to ignite a fire using primitive means.

Alaa begins her day before sunrise to prepare breakfast for her family of ten, after months of a complete absence of cooking gas.

Gas—once one of the simplest necessities of daily life—is no longer available in the Gaza Strip. Firewood has become the only alternative, bringing with it severe health, environmental, and humanitarian consequences.

“Getting firewood has become an exhausting task,” Alaa told the Palestine Chronicle. “Sometimes we search for it for hours; other times we’re forced to buy it at prices we can’t afford. I wake up at dawn in the freezing cold and sit in front of the fire for a long time just to prepare food for my siblings and my elderly mother.”

Her voice is tinged with exhaustion and sorrow as she adds, “On some days, when we can’t afford firewood, we resort to burning plastic or nylon, even though we know how dangerous it is. Gas used to save us time and effort. Now we are prisoners of fire and smoke.”

Worsening Health Hazards inside the Tents

Alaa’s suffering goes beyond physical exhaustion and extends to serious health risks, especially for children and the elderly. Smoke from burning firewood—or, at times, plastic—fills the tent and suffocates its occupants.

“My nieces and nephews have developed chronic coughs because of the smoke,” she explained. “The tent is small and lacks proper ventilation, but we have no other choice. Gas has become a dream we wait for year after year.”

A Recurring Reality in Displacement Tents

In Al-Mawasi, west of Khan Younis, where displacement tents stretch along the coast, the same reality is repeated. Youssef Abdelwahab, a displaced resident living with his family in a tent for an extended period, says the situation has not improved.

“Since the announcement of the end of the war, we haven’t felt any real improvement in the gas situation,” he told us. “The occupation continues to impose suffocating restrictions. We received only one gas cylinder weighing eight kilograms. After a week, it ran out, and we returned to using fire.”

Youssef adds that his elderly mother can no longer stand in front of a firewood stove or tolerate the smoke, forcing him and his brothers to take on the task themselves, despite the daily health risks.

He calls on the international community to intervene urgently. “Cooking gas is not a luxury,” he says. “It is an essential need directly tied to the right to food. There can be no talk of stability or recovery in Gaza while we are unable to cook our meals.”

Closed Stations and Severe Shortages

The crisis has deepened with the closure of many fuel and energy stations across the Gaza Strip due to severe shortages of cooking gas and fuel. Hundreds of thousands of Palestinian families depend on these supplies daily to prepare food, especially in the absence of safe alternatives.

Since the end of the Israeli war on Gaza, Israel has allowed only very limited quantities of fuel and cooking gas to enter the Strip, keeping the crisis acute. According to official sources in Gaza, the amount permitted in does not exceed 17 percent of actual needs, highlighting the vast gap between demand and available supplies.

Other stations have ceased operations because they are located near border areas or in zones that suffered extensive destruction during Israeli bombardment, further reducing Gaza’s capacity to store and distribute the limited supplies that do arrive.

The Black Market: A Harsh Choice

Amid these shortages, the black market has become a desperate refuge for many families, despite exorbitant prices. Hala Salama, a mother who suffers from chest allergies, says the smoke from firewood directly affects her health.

“I can’t tolerate the smoke,” she says. “Sometimes my son tries to buy gas from the black market at outrageous prices just so we can cook.”

“But gas isn’t always available,” she adds. “And even when we find it, we can’t afford it every time. In the end, we return to firewood and the stove, despite knowing how harmful it is.”

The cooking gas crisis in Gaza is not merely a shortage of a consumable resource. It is a stark indicator of the collapse of basic life necessities in the Strip. Families who survived relentless bombardment now face a daily struggle to secure their most fundamental needs, amid an ongoing siege, destroyed infrastructure, and continued restrictions on the entry of essential goods.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

– Shaimaa Eid is a Gaza-based writer. She contributed this article to the Palestine Chronicle.