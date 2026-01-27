A file photo shows Gaza civil defense crews recovering the bodies of Palestinian victims in the al-Tuffah neighborhood of Gaza City. (Photo: Basher Press, via QNN)

Four Palestinians were killed by Israeli occupation forces on Tuesday in the al-Tuffah neighborhood of Gaza City, while an infant died from severe cold, underscoring the continued human toll despite a ceasefire in effect since October.

Medical sources at Gaza hospitals confirmed that the four Palestinians were shot by Israeli forces outside their designated deployment areas in al-Tuffah. The killings occurred amid ongoing Israeli shelling and gunfire across several parts of the besieged enclave.

Gaza’s Health Ministry also announced the death of an infant due to extreme cold, bringing the number of children who have died from hypothermia since the start of winter to 11.

The ministry also warned that displaced families, many living in tents or destroyed homes without heating, remain highly vulnerable as temperatures drop.

Meanwhile, Israeli artillery shelled eastern areas of Khan Yunis, according to local reporters, while Israeli naval forces attacked Palestinian fishing boats off the coast of the city. Israeli warplanes also carried out airstrikes on Rafah, which remains under full Israeli military control under the ceasefire agreement.

Additional shelling and gunfire were reported in areas under Israeli control in Deir al-Balah and al-Tuffah, with Israeli helicopters firing indiscriminately toward eastern sections of al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.

Since the ceasefire came into effect, Israeli violations have killed at least 486 Palestinians and injured more than 1,340 others, according to Palestinian medical sources.

Overall, Gaza’s death toll has continued to rise, reaching 71,662 Palestinians killed and over 171,400 wounded since October 2023. Hundreds of bodies remain trapped beneath rubble, inaccessible to rescue crews due to widespread destruction and a lack of equipment.

The Israeli genocide has devastated nearly 90 percent of Gaza’s civilian infrastructure, with the United Nations estimating reconstruction costs at approximately $70 billion, while humanitarian agencies warn that basic living conditions remain lethal for civilians, particularly children.

(PC, WAFA, AJA, Palestinian Media)