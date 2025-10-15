The Palestine Chronicle

Les Johnston
Oct 16

This analysis highlights the meddling in Palestine of the Israeli criminals. Assassination is a criminal offence under International law but in Israel, it is welcomed! Any claim of Israel being civilized is totally wrong. Palestine has been its play thing. Shameful. Rogue terrorist State acting under false pretenses - not anymore.

Jeff Houlahan
Oct 15

How is it that the Western media shows one clip after another of the joy in Israel over the release of the 20 hostages held in Gaza and nothing of the joy in Palestine for the release of almost 2000 hostages who had been held in Israeli concentration camps?

And why does Western media not ask “How is it that Israel has 100 Palestinians to release for every Israeli soldier captured?”

Why does Western media not ask “Why does Israel hold more than 10000 Palestinians against their will - most without charges?”

The answer is - because they can.

And we allow Israel to do this.

The only reason for Palestinian Resistance to take Israeli hostages is as leverage to gain freedom for some of the thousands of Palestinians who have been kidnapped. Almost every day in Gaza or the West Bank Palestinians are scooped up and held without charges. For months, years and decades. There is no legal recourse. They are fed or not - at the whim of Israel. Beaten or not - at the whim of Israel. Raped or not - at the whim of Israel. Tortured or not - at the whim of Israel. Freed or not - at the whim of Israel.

Except on those rare occasions when Palestinians are able to capture Israelis and they can be used to coerce Israel to release Palestinian hostages.

The Palestinian resistance knows that the only value of Israeli hostages is as bargaining chips for Palestinian hostages…and even then as a last resort. The only things Israel values less than Israeli hostages are Palestinian hostages.

This was made clear on October 7th when Israel issued the Hannibal Directive. Do not allow Israelis - soldier or civilian - to be taken hostage. The order from the Israeli leaders was clear - a dead Israeli is better than a captured Israeli.

The Palestinian Resistance understands that Israeli hostages will not free Palestine - they will only free Palestinian hostages.

