The Palestine Chronicle

The Palestine Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dean Smith's avatar
Dean Smith
Jul 27

What a fighter such Somoud if only more were like him the walls of oppression would crumble

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by The Palestine Chronicle
Jaz's avatar
Jaz
Jul 27

He was incarcerated more than Mandela! Just like Mandela, they told us that he was a terrorist, in fact they were RESISTANCE against colonizers, occupiers, oppressors, thieves and killers of their people. May God bless him and GLORY to the RESISTANCE in Palestine and Yemen.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by The Palestine Chronicle
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Palestine Chronicle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture