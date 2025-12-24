Eight Palestine Action activists on hunger strike are facing imminent organ failure. (Photo: Prisoners for Palestine, via AJE)

Inside British prisons, eight Palestine Action-affiliated activists are sustaining a prolonged hunger strike aimed at protesting the British government’s complicity in actions in occupied Palestine.

“It is in collectivities,” writes Angela Davis, “that we find hope and optimism” (“We Have to Talk About Systemic Change,” Freedom is a Constant Struggle: Ferguson, Palestine, and the Foundations of a Movement, edited by Frank Barat, Haymarket Books, 2016, p. 49). As a radical activist/academic, she adds that “progressive struggles… are doomed to fail” if they reflect “capitalist individualism” (p. 36).

“Solidarity,” Davis notes, “implies a kind of mutuality” (“We Have to Talk,” p.41), exactly the sort of structural connections that exist between Prisoners for Palestine who are on hunger strike in British prisons and elsewhere around the globe.

As a former political prisoner herself, Davis calls for global solidarity movements to defend the rights of political prisoners as she benefitted from such concerns herself (“Political Activism and Protest from the 1960s to the Age of Obama,” Freedom is a Constant Struggle: Ferguson, Palestine, and the Foundations of a Movement, p. 112).

In the United States, the Black community led the struggle for her acquittal, but statements came from all parts of the world—Africa, Asia, Latin America, and Europe. In particular, the socialist countries of Cuba, the Soviet Union, the German Democratic Republic, the People’s Republic of Korea, and the Democratic Republic of Vietnam all lent backing for Davis’s cause (“Statements and Appeals.” If They Come in the Morning…Voices of Resistance, edited by Angela Davis, Verso, 2016, p. 265).

At the time, Davis appreciated the encouragement, but she asked that her personal campaign be transformed into an international crusade for prison abolition.

As Nour Nakoub reports, legal representatives have asked that Secretary David Lammy hold an emergency meeting before the activists’ condition deteriorates to the point of death.

Held on “terrorism charges,” the hunger strikers have issued five demands: “an end to the censorship of their communications, immediate bail, and the disclosure of documents detailing alleged Israeli state and corporate influence in their prosecutions.”

The remaining demands include: the de-proscription of Palestine Action, which the government labeled a “terrorist organization” in July, and the shutdown of Elbit Systems’ British operations, a branch of arms supplier of most of the drones used by the Zionist military.

On December 21, two hunger-striking prisoners, Amu Gib and Kamran Ahmed, were hospitalized as lawyers, MPs, and families raised concerns over medical neglect in British prisons.

Teuta Hoxha, 29, describes the physical toll of prolonged starvation. “A lot of the times it feels like you’re being suffocated. Your skin starts to turn grey, you notice more grey hairs, everything manifests physically.” Despite the strikers’ debilitating health, they remain steadfast: “We remain strong mentally and determined.”

For Teuta’s sister, Rahma, and her family, this has been a scary process: “(Teuta) said it feels as if the government is trying to bury them alive and for them to go quietly.”

Even before launching the strike, Qesser Zuhrah posed: “We ask our government now: are you willing to let us die before you stop arming a genocide?”

While the government might be willing to let the hunger strikers die, the international community is not. As Fight Racism! Fight Imperialism! notes, local as well as international supporters have held a variety of demonstrations, including outside prisons, banners dropped at strategic locations, along with calls to Ministry of Justice (MOJ) offices and media centers demanding attention to the strikers’ demands and better media coverage of the issue.

Because comrades in the north of Ireland remembered the “same coldblooded indifference of the British government” when Bobby Sands and nine others died on hunger strike in Long Kesh prison in the occupied north of Ireland in 1981, the London Irish Brigade proved to be a valuable ally in the struggle. By holding protests at Downing Street and the BBC, and establishing ties with comrades in the north of Ireland, they brought useful attention to the cause.

As E. S. Wight observes, this is the largest coordinated prison hunger strike in British history since the 1981 H-Block strike by Irish Republican prisoners, insisting that the British state recognize them as prisoners of war. During that time, Sands and his comrades gained international attention, including within Nafha prison where prisoners issued a statement affirming that the strikers “sacrificed the most valuable possession of any human being. They gave their lives for freedom.”

For Wight, it’s astounding to watch news of the current strike cross “cell walls, prison walls,” and “border walls,” especially since prisoners are often kept in isolation. “It seems bizarre,” he thinks, “in light of this extremity of confinement, to speak of a hunger strike as something that can travel.”

On the other hand, perhaps it is not so strange if taken into account with the unity of struggles that the late Ghassan Kanafani wrote about so well. As Wisam Rafeedie states in the introduction to The Trinity of Fundamentals (2024), his membership in the Palestine Communist Party, and subsequently the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), led him to link his personal to “the injustices that befall each persecuted person in the world” (p. xx).

“Imperialism and capitalism serve to unite us revolutionaries, and the least we can do is exchange experiences and expertise” (p. xxi), concludes Rafeedie, thereby explaining in one sentence how news travels far beyond prison walls, then gets echoed in the form of sit-ins, encampments, and mass demonstrations, both inside and beyond Palestine’s borders.

Others who have first-hand knowledge of repression have also sent messages of support. Shamina Alam, sister of hunger striker Kamran Ahmed, revealed that Palestinians in the West Bank passed on solidarity statements via comrades in the diaspora.

“It’s like (the hunger strikers) are living the experience of a Palestinian,” Alam said. Indeed, they are mirroring the daily life of Palestinians in Israeli prisons.

Alam affirmed that conditions for her brother only improved after solidarity advocates raised the issue: “People out here have to be their voices, they have to be loud and proud.”

Responding to this plea, statements and actions from around the world have voiced unqualified support, including the Pendleton 2, the freed Lebanese prisoner Georges Abdallah, and current defendant Jakhi McCray.

Support poured in from Palestinian prisoners freed from Zionist jails by the resistance in the Toufan al-Ahrar exchange. On behalf of ex-prisoners now living in exile, Abdel-Nasser Issa expressed greetings of solidarity:

“Know, O revolutionaries of the world, that you are not alone in this ordeal. Every Palestinian on the face of the earth raises their hat to you, proud that their back is supported by the wall of your steadfastness and revolutionary spirit. The price you are paying for supporting our cause and our people is powerful proof that you are our loyal partners in confronting colonialism and its criminal instrument — the Zionist occupation state.”

On the occasion of Palestinian Prisoners Day 2025, Samidoun: Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network affirmed that Palestinian prisoners are the cradle of the resistance movement, forming “a necessary part of the liberation of the land and people of Palestine from Zionist colonialism, and of the Arab nation and the region from imperialism.”

In their statement “Free the Hunger Strikers in British Prisons and All Political Prisoners,” Black Alliance for Peace (BAP) confirms that the strikers require “threads netting them to liberation struggles around the globe.” Furthermore,

“They function as reminders that prison struggle is constantly being iterated and reiterated, suppressed and sparked again, mobilized against a shifting constellation of forces with a growing mass of allies at its back. Crucially, they are living proof that these eight hunger strikers are not alone: the world outside won’t let them be.”

– Benay Blend earned her doctorate in American Studies from the University of New Mexico. Her scholarly works include Douglas Vakoch and Sam Mickey, Eds. (2017), “’Neither Homeland Nor Exile are Words’: ‘Situated Knowledge’ in the Works of Palestinian and Native American Writers”. She contributed this article to The Palestine Chronicle.

The views expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of The Palestine Chronicle.