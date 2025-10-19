The Palestine Chronicle

The Palestine Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sol Sön's avatar
Sol Sön
Oct 19Edited

The use of criminals to run countries is an old practice of the United States, for instance, after the second world war, the United States placed in power people which it had freed from prisons and gave to the worst families the most relevant administrative jobs.

The so called Italian mafia is the perfect example as you can actually find the links of the most notorious mafia families with the Italian and US military, and learn how these families were issued jobs which saw them in charge of the issuing of visas needed to travel from one province to an other.

I understand and am thankful that the Palestinian resistance is hunting those criminals down, though I hope they will stop with the public execution of the criminals they catch for two reasons, one I am against executions, and two, the executions become used as an excuse and a weapon against the resistance.

Long live Palestine

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by The Palestine Chronicle
Roger Langille's avatar
Roger Langille
Oct 19

So he's working directly for Israel ISIS funded train supplies supported by Israel and the United States of America. He's one of their puppets.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by The Palestine Chronicle
21 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Palestine Chronicle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture