A girls’ school in Minab was hit during US–Israeli strikes, triggering mass casualties and urgent legal questions.

Key Takeaways

The death toll from the strike on Shajareh Tayyebeh girls’ elementary school in Minab has risen to 165, according to Iranian judicial authorities.

Most of the victims were schoolgirls; dozens of others were wounded and remain hospitalized.

The attack occurred during active school hours at the start of the Iranian workweek.

Iranian officials have accused the US and Israel of targeting civilian infrastructure.

The strike is among the deadliest single incidents involving children since the war began.

The attack has intensified scrutiny over compliance with international humanitarian law and protections for educational institutions.

Mourning ceremonies have been held across Iran as Minab becomes a national symbol of civilian suffering in the war.

Fire and Rubble

Minab is not a remote military enclave. It is a populated coastal city in Iran’s southern Hormozgan province, east of Bandar Abbas and situated along routes that connect inland communities to the Strait of Hormuz. It is a place where fishermen return at dawn, where markets open early, and where children walk to school carrying notebooks and packed lunches.

On Saturday morning—Iran’s working week begins on Saturday—students were reportedly in class at the Shajareh Tayyebeh girls’ elementary school when the strike hit. Witness accounts described an explosion followed by the collapse of sections of the building. Rescue crews arrived at scenes of shattered concrete and dust-choked corridors.

Images circulated rapidly. Schoolbags lay torn in the rubble. Pages from textbooks fluttered among broken masonry. Families gathered in shock outside what remained of the school gates, searching for daughters who had left home hours earlier.

The transformation was instant. A place of learning became a site of mass mourning.

Initial reports cited 148 killed and 95 wounded, attributed to local judicial officials in Minab. Hours later, Iranian sources reported that the number of deaths had risen to 165, most of them schoolgirls, along with teachers and staff.

The strike stands as one of the deadliest single incidents involving children in this war.

From Gaza to Minab

The horror unfolding in Minab cannot be separated from what has already taken place in Gaza.

Since the beginning of Israel’s genocide in Gaza, more than 21,000 Palestinian children have been killed, according to figures from Gaza’s Health Ministry and widely cited by United Nations agencies. Thousands more remain missing beneath rubble. The number of wounded children is even higher, many facing lifelong disabilities.

The destruction of educational infrastructure in Gaza has been systematic and catastrophic. According to UNESCO and UNRWA assessments, more than 70 percent of Gaza’s schools have been damaged or destroyed. Hundreds of school buildings are no longer usable. Entire educational districts have been flattened.

Universities have fared no better. The Islamic University of Gaza, Al-Azhar University, Al-Israa University and others have been severely damaged or destroyed. By early 2026, Palestinian education authorities reported that every university in Gaza had sustained major structural destruction, effectively collapsing higher education in the territory.

The result is visible in satellite imagery and casualty lists: classrooms reduced to craters, lecture halls to twisted metal, children and students among the dead.

Minab now joins that ledger.

The geography is different. The victims are not Palestinian. But the pattern—the destruction of spaces dedicated to learning—bears unmistakable resemblance.

Strategic Framing and Civilian Cost

Minab sits within Hormozgan province, a region whose proximity to the Strait of Hormuz gives it strategic weight in military planning. Roads, ports, administrative facilities and residential neighborhoods exist in proximity.

Yet strategic geography does not nullify civilian protection. The presence of infrastructure does not convert an elementary school into a legitimate military target.

In Gaza, entire neighborhoods were declared combat zones under the logic of eliminating resistance networks. In that process, schools were struck, shelters were hit, and universities were erased.

The extension of similar military reasoning into Iran raises urgent questions. When air campaigns expand beyond one theater, does the threshold for civilian harm expand with them?

The children in Minab were not combatants. They were attending school.

The Legal Line

International humanitarian law is explicit: civilians and civilian objects are protected. Schools are among the clearest examples of civilian objects.

Under the Geneva Conventions and Additional Protocol I, attacks must distinguish between military objectives and civilian structures. Even when a military objective is alleged, the principles of proportionality and precaution remain binding.

The proportionality rule requires that anticipated civilian harm not be excessive in relation to concrete and direct military advantage. When a strike results in more than one hundred schoolchildren killed, the proportionality calculus demands a transparent explanation.

In Gaza, repeated strikes on educational institutions have prompted legal filings, international investigations, and widespread condemnation. Yet the destruction continued.

Minab now stands as a test of whether those legal debates carry weight, especially after they failed in Gaza, and miserably so.

Iran’s UN envoy and Iranian officials have described the strike as part of a broader criminal Israel-US war pattern affecting civilian areas.

US Central Command acknowledged reports of civilian harm and stated that it was reviewing the incident. Similar language has followed high-casualty strikes in Gaza: awareness, assessment, internal review.

What often follows is a dispute. Narratives diverge. Legal questions remain unresolved.

In the meantime, funerals proceed.

A Pattern Without Boundaries

Minab’s tragedy is not an isolated wartime mishap. It reflects a broader erosion of the boundary between military targeting and civilian space.

In Gaza, more than 21,000 children have been killed. Hundreds of schools and all universities have been destroyed. Educational infrastructure has been dismantled at a scale unprecedented in recent decades.

Now, in southern Iran, a girls’ elementary school lies in ruins with 153 children and educators dead.

From Gaza to Minab, the identity of the victims remains constant: children inside classrooms.

(The Palestine Chronicle)