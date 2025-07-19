Can Syrians overcome attempts, particularly by Israel, to divide their country? (Image: via Al-Mayadeen)

Following the horrific massacres on the coast last March and the outbreak of violent confrontations in Suweida, one must ask: Has division become a reality in Syria?

Discussions about plans to divide Syria barely fade before they resurface with every pivotal moment in this country’s history. These promoted plans are often attributed to external regional or international parties, who work to entrench them through unrest and turmoil to serve their own interests. However, we had not heard any calls for division from any recognized internal Syrian entity until the past few months, following the fall of the former regime.

This is likely because Syrians, regardless of their diverse backgrounds and sectarian or regional affiliations, have always rejected any notion of division. They believe in coexistence within a single, unified state. The best embodiment of this was the struggle waged by Syrians after the French Mandate was declared over their country in the early 1920s. France sought to govern Syria by dividing it into four cantons, relying solely on sectarian distinctions for the first such attempt at division. Even the multiple administrative divisions approved by the Ottomans were not based on sectarian grounds but rather on the state’s interests, its economic and social vision, or political changes.

A History of Unity against Division

The French division of Syria was the first attempt to solidify sectarian identity as an independent status, promoting it among sectarian communities. This included efforts to entice the Druze to establish their state in Suweida through various privileges, or to lure the Shiites with their own special Sharia courts, or to try to buy off and entice merchants from Aleppo and Damascus with official positions.

However, the unified rejection of division and all mandate measures by all communities led Syrians of all backgrounds to revolt against it. Notably, members of the communities now referred to as ‘minorities’ were quick to resist the occupier alongside their fellow countrymen. For instance, Sultan Pasha al-Atrash led the Syrian Revolution against the occupation from Jabal al-Arab, and Saleh al-Ali joined him from the coastal mountains. Of course, the revolutionary leaders and dignitaries in Damascus, as well as Ibrahim Hanano in Aleppo, played central, active roles.

Until recently, Syrians took pride in their ancestors’ rejection of the occupation’s divisive plans, building their own opposition upon that legacy. However, events of the past few months have fueled popular demands aligning with division, such as calls for self-administration, international protection, and sectarian and regional specificities. Many now feel no embarrassment in proposing division, even some who believe the current authority in Damascus represents them.

Although all official political discourses in Syria—from the regime to its opponents—still insist on a “single, unified Syria” and adherence to one homeland, the reality on the ground indicates a division that extends beyond geography to sects and identities. Furthermore, some actions and decisions suggest that certain parties are deliberately pushing others towards demanding division, seemingly unaware of the danger of their own actions or decisions.

Given the horrific massacres witnessed on the coast last March, and the outbreak of confrontations in Suweida, which saw incidents of killing, executions, and humiliation, it has become legitimate to ask: Has division become a reality in Syria, even if not officially declared?

Contradictions in Regime Policy

The current Syrian regime misses no opportunity to affirm its commitment to the country’s unity and sovereignty. Its keenness to impose state authority on the Syrian coast, withdraw weapons from various areas, attempt to restore state institutions to Suweida, and its negotiations with the Kurds, all indicate its concern for preserving the country’s unity.

However, the policies it pursues show a contradiction between discourse and practice. While the authority promotes a unifying national discourse, it turns a blind eye to the escalation of sectarian rhetoric. It allows its media, security, and even military arms to entrench differences and discrimination in dealing with various communities.

Indeed, its inability—or unwillingness—to protect areas like Suweida, or to put an end to the security chaos on the coast, makes it appear as if it is managing the crisis of division rather than fighting it.

In Suweida, over the past few weeks, the region was left to its security fate, and clashes between Bedouins and Druze were allowed to expand and escalate. No solution was pursued to prevent the conflict; rather, some practices suggested that the authority was waiting for the confrontation to use it as a pretext to eliminate Druze militants and seize control of the province by military force.

On the coast, although the authority announced a committee to investigate the massacres, it had not announced its findings at the time of writing this article, nor had it held anyone accountable or imprisoned any fighters. Furthermore, incidents of killing and abduction continued daily there, and security chaos escalated day by day, reflecting widespread internal resentment that even included those considered loyal to the authority.

De Facto Division on the Ground

The current map of control in Syria today does not reflect a unified state but rather a mosaic of de facto authorities and separate, fearful, and isolated communities:

The northeast of the country is under the control of the Kurdish Self-Administration (SDF). The south in Suweida is under Druze authority, which has been confirmed after the events of the past two days. The coast, despite the official government’s security control, still sees calls and demands for international protection. As for the center and peripheral areas, they are nominally controlled by the official government, while actual control lies with the leaders of certain factions and influential figures, especially in rural areas.

Each of these regions has its own laws and sectarian references, even if nominally subject to Damascus. This administrative and actual division may not be considered “official division,” but it establishes a reality that is difficult to reverse. This is particularly true given that prospects for agreement with the Kurds and imposing state control in the north and northeast have become blocked. After the events in Suweida, the return of Damascus government institutions and its security arms to the province has become very difficult, requiring agreements with regional and international involvement and guarantees that the official government may not be able to fulfill.

Israeli Intervention

Israel, which Syrian law still considers an enemy, does not merely observe closely; it intervenes significantly in ways that serve its interests and entrench Syrian weakness and division. Israel has long been one of the primary beneficiaries of Syria’s disintegration and weakness, given that Syria supported Palestinian and Lebanese resistance, rejected the Israeli occupation of Arab lands, and was unwilling to cede any occupied territory.

The latest, brazen Israeli intervention in Suweida, under the guise of “defending the Druze,” cannot be separated from Israel’s interest in creating an independent or semi-independent Druze entity that forms a “safe zone” on the Golan Heights border. This also contributes to weakening Damascus’s authority, preventing it from having leverage in negotiations that were taking place between the two sides under American patronage.

This is especially true since the recent Israeli intervention and the striking of central Damascus, targeting the General Staff building and the People’s Palace, came days after direct meetings in Baku between [the Syrian government representative] and Israeli officials. Perhaps the Israelis realized that the Syrian government representative was incapable of completing a normalization deal with them or recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the occupied Golan, and that his demands were limited to returning to the 1974 Disengagement Agreement.

The recurring Israeli discourse about “protecting minorities,” particularly the Druze, attempts to exploit fears of excesses committed by extremists within government forces or affiliated armed groups, portraying Israel as their protector. In doing so, it ensures that southern Syria remains demilitarized and becomes a backyard for Israeli forces, which now effectively control parts of it and dream of controlling the rest through loyalties. This is also influenced by the regional conflict between Israel and Turkey, which now sponsors the new regime in Damascus. Israel views this as a threat to its authority in the region, as Israelis do not wish to see Turkish forces near the borders of occupied Palestine, having felt they had gotten rid of the Iranian threat near these borders.

Can the Division Plan Fail Again?

However, despite all the indicators and the hateful sectarian incitement that sows discord and animosity among Syrian communities, strong factors of unity still exist within Syrian geography:

The collective memory of a people who resisted the mandate and occupation as a unified nation. Widespread popular rejection among most communities of any official division, especially among elites. Social and economic ties between different regions, and significant intermingling among these communities throughout an entire century. Furthermore, the failure of the French division project in the 1920s demonstrates that such projects may be built on paper, but they collapse in the face of societal resilience and awareness.

Division in Syria today is not just a theoretical scenario or conspiracy theory; it is a reality that is gradually solidifying across geography, sects, and regional and international interests. However, its entrenchment and deepening depend on the absence of real national action—action that falls on the shoulders of the largest sectarian group (Sunnis), whose religious symbols and dignitaries are required to lead a unifying societal movement to reassure other communities and defend them against extremists and foreigners, and to reconnect what has been severed in these bitter months.

However, if the authority continues to manage the division instead of confronting it, the situation will worsen. Fueling sectarian incitement through security and military solutions will only deepen this trend. Furthermore, if the authority fails to control and criminalize sectarian discourse, neglects to maintain security, and insists on monopolizing power without implementing radical political changes that foster a sense of belonging and participation for everyone in the transitional phase, then calls for division will undoubtedly intensify. These calls will be met by malicious foreign entities that push and support them, turning this painful reality into destiny.

But if Syrians become aware of the danger of the moment, and if internal forces—not external ones—begin to formulate a unifying national project, then this plan may fail again, and Syria will remain, as it always has been, one homeland for all its children and its components.

Nadher Fares is Managing Editor at Al Mayadeen Online.

(This article was first published in Al-Mayadeen. Translated and prepared by the Palestine Chronicle)

The views expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of The Palestine Chronicle.