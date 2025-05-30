US President Donald Trump. (Design: Palestine Chronicle)

Will Trump live up to his “transactional” reputation to leverage military aid and halt the atrocities? That is the question we need to pose.

While there appears to be tension between US President Donald Trump and Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu over differences in the Zionist regime’s war goals against the Islamic Republic of Iran, does it absolve the American empire of the horrendous genocide in Gaza?

Certainly not, for it is widely known that the US has been a destabilizing force complicit in the mass murder of millions of people globally, as indeed it is in the besieged Gaza and the rest of Occupied Palestine.

A few days ago, Netanyahu once again lauded the US, saying that without American backing, Israel would fail to achieve its goals in Gaza.

These goals are not hidden: they include the annihilation of the entire territory and the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian population—men, women, and children.

Fanatical, racist, and Islamophobic declarations by Netanyahu such as “… determined to eradicate this evil from the world, for our (Jewish) existence and, I add, for all of humanity,” coupled with his quotes of the biblical injunction to remember what the Amalekites did to the Israelites, have been broadcast across the world.

His goal has been clear and direct: “… to defeat the murderous enemy, and to ensure our existence in our land.”

To achieve his ghastly extermination of the “enemy,” starving the entire population of over 2 million, bombing makeshift flimsy tents, hospitals, buildings, and burning alive entire families—including thousands of babies—would not be possible without the complicity of the US.

The latest shocking atrocity that has outraged the world, footage of which has been captured on TV broadcasts and described by Al-Jazeera, is as follows:

Ward Khalil stares at the camera, her eyes barely focusing as she recalls the horrors of what she experienced. “When I woke up, I found a huge fire, and I saw my mom was dead,” she says, recounting the Israeli air attack early on Monday that she survived—but that killed her mother, two of her siblings, and 33 other people. Video footage of six-year-old Ward, her small body silhouetted against the flames after the attack on the Fahmi al-Jarjawi School in Gaza City, has shocked people around the world, highlighting the ferocity of Israel’s attacks on Gaza.

Nearly 600 days since the beginning of the war, much more of the world has begun to see the Zionist regime as an aberration of statehood and a demonic manifestation of terrorism that threatens all—including European allies who dare to speak out.

But it does not behoove media platforms to remain silent about US complicity in Israel’s war crimes.

To date, we learn that the US has delivered 90,000 tons of bombs, guns, and massive quantities of weapons of mass destruction to its Zionist settler colony since October 7, 2023. These numbers have been revealed by Netanyahu’s war cabinet via its Defense Ministry.

In its boastful claim, it said that on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, the 800th plane carrying US weapons landed in Israel. This is in addition to 140 naval ships that have also delivered American military hardware in the nearly 600 days since October 7.

The war ministry has reported that US equipment included “armored vehicles, munitions, ammunition, personal protection gear, and medical supplies,” and that US support is “a significant component.”

Our reading and assessment is neither convoluted nor unclear: American assistance has a direct impact in ensuring that Netanyahu and his criminal gang of warlords can continue the slaughter in Gaza.

A cursory glance at Israeli media reveals that the regime’s military hierarchy repeatedly acknowledges that its ability to sustain what it describes as a “just war” would be impossible without US aid.

Merely a week ago, Netanyahu once again declared that to achieve his goals in Gaza—which, to the shame of South Africa’s pro-genocide lobbyists who claim to speak for the Jewish community, include the complete annihilation of Gaza—American support remains essential.

Against this reality and given what appears to be friction between Trump and Netanyahu, Palestine and the rest of the world wait to see whether there’s sufficient political will in the White House to enforce a ceasefire and an end to the devastation.

Will Trump live up to his “transactional” reputation to leverage military aid and halt the atrocities? That is the question we need to pose.

– Iqbal Jassat is an Executive Member of the South Africa-based Media Review Network. He contributed this article to The Palestine Chronicle. Visit: www.mediareviewnet.com

