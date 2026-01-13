Families of Palestinian prisoners staged a sit-in outside the Gaza City headquarters of the Red Cross. (Photo: via QNN)

The protest follows new figures showing thousands of Palestinians remain detained, many without charge, as families cite deaths in custody and prolonged uncertainty over prisoners’ conditions.

Families of Palestinian prisoners staged a sit-in outside the Gaza City headquarters of the International Committee of the Red Cross on Monday, demanding information about the fate and conditions of their relatives held in Israeli prisons.

The families urged the Red Cross to disclose what it knows about the whereabouts and treatment of detainees, as prolonged communication blackouts and the absence of reliable official data have left relatives in a state of ongoing anxiety. Many said the lack of updates has deepened humanitarian and legal concerns surrounding prisoners’ conditions inside Israeli detention facilities.

Speaking to Al-Jazeera, Amani al-Naouq, spokesperson for the International Committee of the Red Cross in Gaza, said the organization’s current priority is to monitor the situation of Palestinian detainees and work toward gaining access to them.

The protest comes amid new figures released by Palestinian prisoners’ organizations indicating that Israel has acknowledged holding 1,460 prisoners under the framework of the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

Of these, 1,220 detainees—most of them from Gaza—are classified by Israeli prison authorities as “unlawful combatants.”

Although 3,745 Palestinian prisoners were released during exchange operations carried out in 2025, Israeli prisons continue to hold thousands of detainees.

According to statistics issued last December, approximately 9,300 Palestinians remain under administrative detention.

Families say their fears have intensified following reports that 50 prisoners from Gaza have died in Israeli custody since October 7, 2023.

Human rights organizations attribute these deaths, which form part of a broader total of 86 fatalities among Palestinian prisoners during this period, to severe detention conditions and systematic abuse.

