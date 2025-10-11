The Palestine Chronicle

Oct 12

We will count the Palestinians who remain by joyous reunions. And the number lost by those who wait in the streets, in their tents, in what remains of their homes, for their brothers…and their sisters…and their daughters…and their sons…to return to them. Only to face a dark and silent night.

We will count the dead by asking each living Palestinian – how many daughters did you have and how many can you hold? How many sons did you have and how many can you hold? How many brothers did you have and how many can you pull into your arms? How many sisters did you have and how many can you kiss upon the cheek?

We won’t ask for the number of their limbs…or eyes…or ears. We won’t ask if they can walk…or see…or hear. Only that they still breathe.

This is how we will count the dead of Gaza.

