The Palestine Chronicle

The Palestine Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Adam Cheklat's avatar
Adam Cheklat
Apr 7

Read and share this. https://open.substack.com/pub/adamcheklat/p/warning-to-the-oligarchs?r=4m50jk&utm_medium=ios

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sol Sön's avatar
Sol Sön
Apr 12

Sharp and good article.

To answer you questions, it is only the right which makes the true might.

And no metter how much, those who think they can dictate their criminal laws and impose their obscene Genocides may think, in the end, it will always be the might of the people which embraces their rights, which will always prevail.

Thank you for sharing

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Palestine Chronicle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture