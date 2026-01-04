Gaza authorities report 240 Palestinians killed in Israeli ceasefire violations, as air raids continue and humanitarian groups warn that tents can no longer meet the needs of nearly one million displaced people.

Gaza’s Ministry of Health reported that 420 Palestinians have been killed and more than 1,180 injured as a result of Israeli occupation forces’ violations of the ceasefire agreement, as humanitarian organizations renewed calls for the urgent entry of mobile homes to address the deepening displacement crisis in the Strip.

This came as a correspondent for Al-Jazeera reported that Israeli warplanes carried out approximately 10 air raids inside areas where Israeli forces are deployed east of Rafah and Khan Yunis, in addition to detonating several residential buildings east of Gaza City.

In a separate statement issued on Sunday, Gaza’s Ministry of Health said that the overall death toll since October 2023 has risen to 71,386 Palestinians killed and 171,264 wounded. The ministry added that the bodies of 684 people were recovered from beneath the rubble after the ceasefire came into effect on October 10.

A Painful Reality

Meanwhile, residents across Gaza continue to endure severe humanitarian conditions in shelters and displacement camps, amid ongoing restrictions on the entry of humanitarian aid—particularly tents, mobile homes, and basic shelter materials.

According to Gaza’s Government Media Office, Israeli authorities permitted the entry of only around 20,000 aid trucks out of a required 48,000 over an 80-day period—an average of 253 trucks per day, far below the planned 600.

Amjad al-Shawa, head of the NGO Network in Gaza, warned that the humanitarian situation is rapidly deteriorating, stressing that tents are no longer a viable response to a displacement crisis that has persisted for more than two years.

Speaking to Al-Jazeera, al-Shawa said that approximately 900,000 displaced Palestinians are currently living in extremely harsh conditions inside worn-out tents, calling for the immediate entry of mobile housing units as a minimum step toward restoring dignity and safety.

Beyond the human toll, Israel’s US-backed military campaign has caused widespread devastation, destroying an estimated 90 percent of Gaza’s civilian infrastructure, with reconstruction costs projected to reach tens of billions of dollars, according to United Nations estimates.

(PC, AJA)