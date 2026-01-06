Al-Shifa Hospital’s director has called for the urgent delivery of medicines and medical supplies and the opening of border crossings for patients, warning that any delay means new deaths.

Hospitals in Gaza face a critical situation despite the ceasefire agreement, with a surge in patient numbers, severe shortage of medication and daily deaths, according to Dr. Mohammed Abu Salmiya, the director of the Al-Shifa medical complex.

In an interview with Al-Jazeera, Dr. Abu Salmiya said that the number of injuries resulting from Israeli bombings has decreased, “there has been a significant increase in hospital admissions due to the current severe flu outbreak” in Gaza, “which is disproportionately affecting the most vulnerable groups.”

These include the sick, elderly, pregnant women, and children under a year old, he added.

Hospitals “are now overwhelmed” with these patients, with patient occupancy rates now “over 150%.”

Lack of Medication

Given the lack of medication, he emphasized, “the stage we are currently experiencing is one of the worst in this war of extermination.”

Hospitals are currently operating at over 150% of their capacity, amidst a severe shortage of medications and medical supplies, he stated.

Dr Abu Salmiya said more than 55 percent of essential medications and 70 percent of medical supplies are unavailable, stressing that some medical specialties are experiencing shortages exceeding 100 percent. This, he noted, is hindering the provision of necessary care, even for emergency cases.

In addition, nearly 50 percent of kidney dialysis patients are without their medications, with daily deaths continuing due to the unavailability of over 70 percent of the drugs required.

He noted that cancer patients are facing a similar shortage that threatens their lives, while “tens of thousands” of scheduled surgeries have been halted due to the prevention of essential medical supplies from entering the hospital, particularly for orthopedic, thoracic, and vascular surgeries.

Aid Restrictions

He pointed out that the aid that does enter covers only a limited portion of the needs.

The doctor explained that the percentage of medications entering the hospital does not exceed 20 percent, and some of these medications do not meet the urgent needs of the hospitals.

“Therefore, we are now witnessing, and seeing within our hospitals, an increase in deaths,” Dr Abu Salmiya stated.

Regarding medical referrals, he explained that more than 20,000 patients have completed the procedures for traveling abroad for treatment but have not been permitted to leave.

This has led to the deaths of approximately 1,200 patients so far, including cancer patients and children suffering from serious illnesses.

Cold Weather Challenges

Dr. Abu Salmiya also pointed out that hospitals are witnessing a significant increase in deaths among chronically ill patients and the elderly due to treatment interruptions and the spread of respiratory illnesses.

“Because of the cold weather in the Gaza Strip, people are living in tents that offer no protection from the cold,” he stated.

Health organizations in Gaza have warned of a near-total collapse of the health system due to the widespread destruction of hospitals, the depletion of medicines, and the continued restrictions on the entry of medical supplies, Al-Jazeera Arabic reported.

Citing the Ministry of Health in Gaza, the report stated that a large number of hospitals are completely or partially out of service, while the remaining facilities are operating with limited resources amidst a severe shortage of fuel, water, and essential medical supplies.

Urgent Call to Israel

International medical organizations have also warned of outbreaks of infectious diseases and malnutrition, especially among children, given the overcrowding in shelters and the collapse of primary healthcare services, which threatens a wave of preventable deaths.

Dr. Abu Salmiya reiterated that a cessation of Israel’s military operation in the Strip does not mean a cessation of death. He called for the urgent delivery of medicines and medical supplies and the opening of crossings for patients, warning that any delay means new victims who could have been saved.

Starting on October 7, 2023, the Israeli military, with American support, launched a genocidal war against the people of Gaza. This campaign has so far resulted in the deaths of over 71,200 Palestinians, with more than 171,000 wounded. The vast majority of the population has been displaced, and the destruction of infrastructure is unprecedented since World War II. Thousands of people are still missing.

In addition to the military assault, the Israeli blockade has caused a man-made famine, leading to the deaths of hundreds of Palestinians—mostly children—with hundreds of thousands more at risk.

(PC, AJA)