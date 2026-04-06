Iran submits detailed response rejecting temporary truce, demanding permanent end to war, sanctions removal, and regional guarantees.

Key Developments

Iran formally rejected a temporary truce, insisting any agreement must lead directly to a permanent end to war.

Tehran outlined conditions linking the war’s end to Gaza, sanctions removal, Hormuz security, and regional guarantees.

The response was transmitted via Pakistan amid ongoing mediation efforts involving multiple regional actors and backchannel diplomacy.

Response Delivered

Iran has formally submitted its response to a US-backed proposal to end the war, rejecting any temporary ceasefire and outlining conditions for a permanent settlement, according to the Iranian news agency, IRNA.

The response was transmitted through Pakistan following two weeks of deliberations at the highest levels of Iranian leadership. It comes after the proposal was conveyed via intermediaries, including Pakistan and other regional actors.

Tehran’s position, structured around ten main points, reflects a broader strategic framework that rejects phased arrangements and instead calls for a comprehensive resolution to the conflict.

Pakistani Channel

According to IRNA, the response was formally delivered on Monday through Pakistan after what was described as extensive review and consultation.

Iran rejected any “temporary truce,” emphasizing that previous short-term ceasefire frameworks have failed to produce lasting outcomes. The response instead calls for a binding and permanent end to hostilities.

The submission comes as mediation efforts continue, involving multiple actors attempting to bridge positions between Tehran and Washington.

On Sunday, mediators from Türkiye, Egypt, and Pakistan held contacts with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US envoy Steve Witkoff. No breakthrough was reported.

Core Conditions

Iran’s response lays out a detailed set of conditions linking the end of the war to broader political, military, and economic arrangements:

Tehran calls for an immediate and comprehensive termination of all wars across the region, including Gaza and Lebanon, accompanied by guarantees preventing any renewed escalation.

The response rejects phased ceasefires, insisting that any agreement must directly result in a permanent end to hostilities.

Iran also demands the full removal of economic sanctions, linking sanctions relief to both the feasibility of an agreement and post-war recovery.

A structured protocol governing secure transit through the Strait of Hormuz is also included, placing the strategic waterway at the center of negotiations and tying it to wider regional security guarantees.

The framework further calls for a comprehensive reconstruction process addressing infrastructure damage and humanitarian impact caused by the war.

Tehran reiterates its position on the recognition of its right to peaceful uranium enrichment under international law.

The response also includes demands for war reparations and broader regional security arrangements aimed at preventing future escalation, including issues related to foreign military presence in the region.

Official Position

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baghaei confirmed that Tehran had received proposals through intermediaries, including Pakistan and “some friendly countries.”

He described the US proposals as “extremely exaggerated, unusual and illogical,” adding: “We have prepared our responses and we will announce them clearly whenever necessary.”

Baghaei stated that Iran’s position had already been conveyed through mediators and would continue to be communicated through those channels.

He also said that “negotiations do not align with an ultimatum or the threat of committing a war crime.”

Weekend Developments

The response follows developments reported over the weekend, including military activity in western and central Iran and what was described as a failed US airborne operation.

According to IRNA, these developments reinforced Iran’s position in the conflict and shaped the timing of the response.

Baghaei said the “American operation failed miserably,” adding that Iranian forces had effectively countered it.

He stated that the landing site in Isfahan was far from its alleged objective and suggested the possibility that the operation was aimed at seizing enriched uranium.

The diplomatic exchange is taking place as the war continues across multiple fronts.

US and Israeli strikes have targeted civilian infrastructure, health facilities, and educational institutions, while Iran continues its operations, including strikes on US bases in the region and sites inside Israel.

(PC, IRNA, Al Mayadeen)