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Danny
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THE GREAT AWAKENING HAS BEGUN! EVIL & POVERTY EXIST NOT BECAUSE WE CAN'T FEED & CARE FOR THE POOR BUT BECAUSE WE CAN'T SATISFY THE RICH!!! MONEY IS THE ROOT OF ALL EVIL, MAGATS!!! PDFILE 47 WILL START NUCLEAR WAR BUT EARTH WITH CLEANSE THE PLANET OF ALL THE EVIL, KARMA IS COMING!!!

https://youtu.be/lIgerA5H6UA?si=ZUsPqQph7p4JrFJw

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