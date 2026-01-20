The Palestine Chronicle

robyn cuming
7h

So this is the voice of Israel in general. Basically: EF U’. We want it all. We are the entitled ones. We will do whatever we want and to hell with humanitarian rights. Thanks to American support- we’ve got this far and we insist every Palestinian be dead or gone. That has always been our plan and we’ll do whatever it takes, including genocide to make it happen.

Meanwhile: with American only support -Israel had managed to thwart every other nations voice seeking just and humane solutions. Israel is a radically extreme regime that fits the definition of a terrorist organisation. It is re- defining a world order based on might is right. ( check out Israel’s ‘Samson Option’ ) Add to this we’ve got a heap of evangelicals blaspheming against everything Jesus teaches about a loving Father God that created us all equal. Instead these manipulated misguided evangelicals support hypocrisy, lies, deceit, corruption and the worst of crimes against humanity. “By their works shall know them” clearly tells us all this is the work of evil.

Ohhh and the cherry on top of this unjust desert- is the manipulation of media across our world to “win back favour” for this despicable nation built on lies and corruption. Mm. Have we woken up yet?

