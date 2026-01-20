Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich. (Design: Palestine Chronicle)

Israel’s far-right finance minister called for canceling the Trump Gaza plan, urging military rule, Palestinian displacement, and new settlements, in remarks underscoring Israel’s expansionist agenda.

Israel’s far-right finance minister, Bezalel Smotrich, on Monday called for canceling US President Donald Trump’s plan for the Gaza Strip, openly advocating the forced displacement of Palestinians and the imposition of Israeli military rule in the enclave.

Speaking during the inauguration of a settlement in the occupied West Bank, Smotrich praised Trump for what he described as “enormous support for Israel,” but argued that the US-backed plan for Gaza should be revoked, according to Israel’s Haaretz newspaper.

Under Trump’s plan, a ceasefire took effect on October 10 following nearly two years of Israel’s war on Gaza, which killed more than 71,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and injured over 170,000 others.

‘Gaza Is Ours’

“Gaza is ours,” Smotrich said, asserting that Israel alone should determine the future of the territory. He argued that Israel must impose direct military rule and “complete the mission,” remarks widely interpreted as a call for renewed occupation.

Smotrich also demanded the dismantling of a joint civilian-military coordination center based in the Israeli settlement of Kiryat Gat, which was established in October under US Central Command to oversee the implementation of Trump’s Gaza plan. The center includes representatives from dozens of countries and international organizations.

According to Haaretz, Smotrich called for excluding what he described as “hostile countries,” including Egypt and Britain, from the coordination framework.

Calls for Escalation, Displacement

The far-right minister urged Hamas to disarm and withdraw from Gaza within a short deadline, warning that failure to do so should prompt Israel to launch a full-scale assault to destroy the movement “militarily and civilly.”

He also called for reopening the Rafah crossing—controlled by Israel on the Palestinian side—with or without Egypt’s consent, and for facilitating the departure of Gaza’s residents to “seek a future elsewhere,” a phrase widely viewed as endorsing mass displacement.

Smotrich has long advocated annexation, settlement expansion, and the permanent denial of Palestinian self-determination, positions that place him at the forefront of Israel’s most extreme nationalist camp.

Israel was established in 1948 on Palestinian land and later occupied the remaining Palestinian territories, including Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem. Successive Israeli governments have rejected withdrawal from occupied territory and opposed the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Smotrich’s remarks come amid ongoing Israeli violations of the Gaza ceasefire and growing international concern that the truce is being used to entrench long-term Israeli control rather than end the war or allow genuine reconstruction.

(Anadolu, PC)