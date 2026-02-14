The Palestine Chronicle

Abdulla Hamoodi
6h

The #USA 🇺🇸 and #UK 🇬🇧 and all who supported the #Zionist entity are all fully complict in #WarCrimes and #GenocideinGaza 🇵🇸.... They should pay for the reconstruction and reparations to deducted from the #Zionist entity pay back budget to ensure destruction has a real cost...

roger hawcroft
4h

The perfidy of Netanyahu and the Israeli government is as plain as the sky, the sea, the ground around us.

It doesn't need inquiries or investigations or anything else because it has all been only too visible to anyone with an Internet connection, a tv set and a desire to be aware of what is happening in this world.

Israel is a pariah state. Netanyahu, his colleagues and the IDF, (Defence being a complete misnomer for this military), are 'terrorists', if anyone is to be designated as such.

The majority of the so-called 'Free World' and probably the majority of the World's nations, or at least their leaders and governments are also complicit in probably the worst genocide and criminality of one nation over another since the end of WWII.

The reality that western democracies have and continue to support Israel's genocide by supplying armaments or their components and, at least in the case of the USA, funding and protection from censure at the UN Security Council, as well as failure to arrest Netanyahu as an indicted criminal for human rights violations is a shame on all those nations. Their complicity is a rejection of all the relative good-will and desire for an end to the horror, death and destruction of the two World Wars that caused the coming together and establishment of the UN and a legal code of behaviour to provide World Order.

Israel's leadership will always deny its perfidy and it and its hypocritical supporters use a cry of antisemitism when people object to its genocide and speak the truth about its actions. That does not excuse them nor refute the facts - facts which are well known and documented.

We are now back to a time of 'might is right' and bullying, rape, destruction and occupation are the reality of the times if one doesn't obey or kowtow to those with wealth and power.

There is only one way that this can be stopped. No, it isn't through fighting with weapons but by people everywhere being adequately and rightly informed and asked to place themselves in the shoes of the Palestinians, so that they can really understand and appreciate the depth of this perfidy and genocidal action being undertaken by Israel with the support, funding, arming and protection of the USA and a current deranged president who believes he is a god.

Right minded, compassionate, caring and humane people of any reasonable intelligence ought all to stand up and of whatever culture, religion or language, speak out and demand that Israel stop its genocidal and brutal actions against the Palestinians and its demonstrated willingness to attack its Arab neighbours whenever it pleases and do so with impunity, not least because of the cowardly and hypocritical stance of other national governments and leaders.

All rational people with even a minimal level of understanding and open minded appraisal of what Israel has done since October 2023 know that it has acted as a pariah State in pursuit of the elimination of the very people whose land it is on which the State of Israel was created, in itself an act of deceit and lies by the British and other European nations.

It is time, indeed past time, that this appalling and inhumane action of Israel be called out for what it is and those responsible for it held to account as the criminals that they are. It is an outlandish and savage irony that a nation of supposedly Jewish people has now been pursuing a course which echoes that pursued against Jews by the National Socialist regime in Germany during the 1930s and 1940s.

When, if ever, will justice be done and Netanyahu and those complicit in this horror be brought to account and the Palestinians be given back the land which was taken from them not only without their consent but without even their inclusion in the discussions leading to it?

