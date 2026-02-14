UN says Israel blocked Gaza aid missions as Rafah returnees report abuse and Munich talks expose rifts over reconstruction.

UN: Israel Denied Missions

The United Nations said Friday that Israeli authorities blocked several humanitarian missions in Gaza, including an attempt to reach a wastewater treatment plant in Khan Yunis—an access denial the UN framed as part of wider obstacles limiting civilian relief and basic services.

Citing the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters that UN teams “attempted to coordinate eight humanitarian missions, five of which were fully facilitated.”

“The three other missions, including one to reach a wastewater treatment plant in Khan Yunis, were denied by the Israeli authorities,” he said.

Dujarric said missions that proceeded included collection of food and medical supplies and monitoring of humanitarian cargo at crossings, but stressed that a humanitarian “scale-up” has not translated into normal operating conditions.

“Many people in Gaza… remain living in extremely harsh conditions,” he said, citing continuing barriers to the entry of goods and to humanitarian partners’ ability to operate.

He added that nearly 1.5 million people—“two in every three Palestinians in Gaza”—are now living across roughly 1,000 displacement sites that are overcrowded, with tents that provide “no privacy and little protection from the weather.”

While UN partners delivered emergency supplies to tens of thousands of families in January, Dujarric said long-term recovery is being throttled by restrictions: “To provide more durable solutions, restrictions on the entry of essential construction materials and equipment must be lifted.”

Rafah Returnees Describe Interrogation

The UN’s warning on blocked missions was followed by mounting accounts from Palestinians attempting to return to Gaza through Rafah, where multiple reports describe a process shaped by interrogation, detention, and degrading treatment.

Gaza’s Government Media Office said that since Rafah partially reopened, only 488 out of 1,800 travelers were able to cross in both directions over an initial period—an Israeli compliance rate it described as roughly 27%. It also said dozens were denied permission to leave.

According to the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in the occupied Palestinian territory, returnees reported being taken to checkpoints, where some were handcuffed, blindfolded, searched, threatened, and had personal belongings confiscated.

The UN office described reports of intrusive searches and degrading interrogations that violated privacy, including cases where people were denied toilets or medical care.

Several returnees said they were asked if they would accept money to return to Egypt and never come back to Gaza. Others said they were offered money to act as informants.

Taken together, the UN office said, the testimonies point to conduct that violates protections against “torture and cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment” and raised concerns about coercive measures aimed at discouraging Palestinians from exercising their right of return—warning that such dynamics “could amount to ethnic cleansing in Gaza.”

Ajith Sunghay, the UN human rights office chief in the occupied Palestinian territory, said the international community must ensure that measures related to Gaza comply with international law.

“After two years of destruction, their ability to return safely and with dignity to their families and whatever remains of their homes is the absolute minimum,” he said.

Returnees also described a multi-layered passage involving Egyptian authorities, Palestinian Authority personnel, EU representatives, armed groups operating with Israeli backing, and Israeli soldiers—an architecture that, in their accounts, places return and exit under extensive control and screening.

Unlawful Restrictions

As testimonies circulated, human rights organizations Adalah and Gisha said they sent an urgent letter to senior Israeli officials, calling for an end to what they described as “a policy of abuse and unlawful restrictions” imposed on Gaza residents returning via Rafah.

They warned the measures amount to “forced displacement,” demanded removal of obstacles to return, and called for full compliance with international law guaranteeing the right of return without arbitrary restrictions.

The groups said the prolonged closure has also blocked wounded and sick Palestinians from leaving for treatment and prevented thousands stranded abroad from returning, while entry and exit remain subject to prior Israeli security approval and tight quotas.

Munich Talks

The practical obstacles described by the UN—blocked missions, restricted materials, and constrained movement—were mirrored by political fractures at the Munich Security Conference, where European and US officials publicly clashed over the framework for Gaza’s future.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas warned that US President Donald Trump’s proposed “Board of Peace” had become a “personal vehicle” that removes accountability to Palestinians and the UN, the Guardian reported.

She said the original UN mandate envisaged a time-limited mechanism with Palestinian input and an explicit focus on Gaza, but argued the current “statute” no longer reflects those requirements.

Spain’s Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares echoed the criticism, accusing Washington of bypassing the UN mandate and excluding Europe, despite Europe being a major funder of the Palestinian Authority.

The dispute widened in exchanges with US officials. Mike Waltz, described as the US ambassador to the UN, dismissed what he called “hand-wringing” about the board and argued the status quo—“endless war, with Hamas in charge of Gaza”—had to be broken.

He also said Indonesia had agreed to contribute 8,000 troops to an international stabilization force, with further troop announcements expected.

At a side event, Trump-appointed Gaza representative Nickolay Mladenov warned that delays could derail the ceasefire’s next phase.

“If we do not (move) very fast… we are not going to implement the second phase of the ceasefire but the second phase of the war,” he said.

Mladenov also tied reconstruction to governance and security arrangements—calling for weapons to be decommissioned and Israeli withdrawal—while insisting “Gaza is not yet one.”

Democratic Senator Chris Murphy, meanwhile, voiced concern that the board’s structure could allow reconstruction funds to be diverted without controls, warning of risks that money could end up in the hands of “friends and cronies,” according to the same reporting.

Palestinian activist Mustafa Barghouti warned that Gaza planning discussions risk losing touch with reality while settlement expansion accelerates in the West Bank, describing the trajectory as “the final nail in the coffin of the Oslo accord.”

Humanitarian Context

Four months after the ceasefire took effect, UN officials say humanitarian operations have saved lives, but severe restrictions and operational barriers continue to shape daily survival.

Palestinian authorities say more than 72,000 Palestinians have been killed since October 2023, with over 171,000 wounded. UN agencies have reported widespread destruction across Gaza’s civilian infrastructure and estimate reconstruction costs at roughly $70 billion.

Gaza’s Health Ministry also reports hundreds killed and more than a thousand injured in attacks since the ceasefire began.

Women and children account for a large share of casualties, while aid groups warn of long-term disability, missing persons under rubble, collapsing medical capacity, and worsening living conditions in displacement sites without durable shelter or restored sanitation systems.

(Anadolu, PC, QNN, Guardian)