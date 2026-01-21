Jeremy Salt: Bondi is being weaponized: a tragedy reframed as “antisemitism” to silence Palestinian solidarity and deflect from Israel’s genocide in Gaza. (Photo: Social Media)

Jeremy Salt argues that accusations of antisemitism are being weaponized in Australia to deflect from Israel’s genocide in Gaza, suppress Palestinian solidarity, and shield Zionist organizations and state policy from accountability.

One objective of Australia’s ‘Royal Commission on Anti-Semitism and Social Cohesion’ will be to explain “the circumstances surrounding the antisemitic Bondi terrorist attack on 14 December 2025.”

As Naveed Akram, the surviving gunman, refused to speak to police when in hospital and as nothing he might have said since has been made public, his precise motives remain unknown.

By describing the Bondi attack as “antisemitic,” the government is prejudging the outcome of legal proceedings.

‘Antisemitic’ implies hatred of Jews for no other reason than that they are Jews, but retaliation for the massacres in Gaza against Jewish supporters of Israel, if this was Naveed Akram’s motive, would surely put the Bondi attack in a separate category.

Even so, the murder of civilians in Bondi cannot be morally justified any more than the murder of civilians in Gaza can be, no matter the immense difference in the scale of the killing. In particular, there is no justification for the murder of children, for one child in Bondi, as it happened, and thousands in Gaza.